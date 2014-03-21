Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Gonzaga

(Updated: ADDS TV)

Few marquee teams dealt with bigger distractions this season than Oklahoma State, which will look to put a disappointing conference mark behind it against Gonzaga on Friday in the second round of the NCAA tournament in San Diego. The ninth-seeded Cowboys watched star guard Marcus Smart go from potential top-five NBA draftee to perceived head case in a matter of months, and the controversy aided in the team’s slide out of contention. Bouncing back with a strong tournament run won’t be easy, as a win over the No. 8 Bulldogs would result in a potential third-round matchup with top-seeded Arizona.

Of course, Gonzaga will be no pushover, as the West Coast Conference champions boast one of the longest tournament appearance streaks in the nation. The Bulldogs are led by Sam Dower (15 points per game) and Kevin Pangos (14.1), a pair of upper-classmen with plenty of experience. Gonzaga also has versatile guard David Stockton, the son of Hall of Fame point guard and Gonzaga alumnus John Stockton.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (21-12): Smart had a season to forget, failing to impressive NBA scouts and earning himself a three-game suspension for shoving a Texas Tech fan in the waning moments of a loss to the Red Raiders. His absence punctuated the Cowboys’ seven-game conference losing streak that torpedoed any chance of a Big 12 title and left Oklahoma State scrambling to even make the tournament. The Cowboys rebounded with four wins in their final five regular-season games - including a victory over then-No. 6 Kansas - but lost to the Jayhawks 77-70 in OT in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

ABOUT GONZAGA (28-6): The Bulldogs will make their 16th consecutive tournament appearance, but under far different circumstances than their previous one. Armed with a 31-2 record and the top seed in the West Region a year ago, Gonzaga saw its title hopes dashed with a stunning loss to No. 9 Wichita State in the third round. The Bulldogs sputtered their way to an unimpressive 2-4 record versus teams in the top 50 of the RPI rankings this season, but they still prevailed in the WCC tournament with dominant victories over Saint Mary’s and Brigham Young.

TIP-INS

1. The Cowboys haven’t won a tournament game since 2009, when it beat Tennessee 77-75 in the opening round.

2. Gonzaga has earned at least one tournament victory in five straight years.

3. The Bulldogs have never lost to Oklahoma State, winning all five prior meetings.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 80, Oklahoma State 78