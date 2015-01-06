Preview: Oklahoma State at Iowa State

No. 16 Iowa State’s final tune-up before Big 12 play resulted in a defeat, and it looks for a bounce-back effort when it hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday. Iowa State had won seven consecutive games before suffering a 64-60 loss to South Carolina on a neutral court on Saturday, when it partially was done in by a 1-for-18 effort from 3-point range. The Cowboys, who have won four of their last five contests, recorded a 61-47 win over Kansas State in their Big 12 opener on Saturday.

Oklahoma State last won at Iowa State in 2010, and the older players in the program are very much aware of the challenge of winning in Ames. “We are going to a hostile environment and we just have to stick together and play together no matter what happens,” Cowboys guard Phil Forte III told reporters. “They’ll make a run, but we just need to stay together and everything will take care of itself.” The Cyclones average 82.4 points as all five starters are scoring in double digits.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (11-2, 1-0 Big 12): Forte has scored 20 or more points four times this season, including both of the last two contests, and is tied with forward Le’Bryan Nash for the team scoring lead at 17.3 per game. Forte’s 20-point outing against Kansas State raised his career point total to 1,013, making him the 40th player in school history to reach 1,000. He has a team-best 36 steals and also leads the Cowboys with 35 3-point baskets - making at least one in 18 consecutive games.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (10-2, 0-0): Forward Georges Niang is averaging a team-best 15.6 points, but he struggled badly in the loss to South Carolina, going 3-for-13 from the field. “I took some uncharacteristic shots,” Niang told reporters. “I probably should refrain from doing that and get guys involved. If you put me out there again, I’m sure I can put them all in the blender.” Guard Bryce Dejean-Jones is second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points, guard Naz Long has made 37 3-pointers while averaging 13.3 points, forward Dustin Hogue chips in 11.3 and guard Monte Morris averages 10.3.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has won the last three meetings.

2. Oklahoma State is averaging 9.5 steals per game.

3. Long has made at least one 3-pointer in 20 straight contests, tying for the fourth-longest streak in Cyclones history.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 76, Oklahoma State 73