Two of the hottest teams in the Big 12 put their five-game winning streaks on the line when Oklahoma State visits No. 24 Iowa State on Tuesday. The Cyclones' run, which includes Saturday's 72-69 victory over then-No. 9 Baylor, has pushed them into a tie with West Virginia for second in the conference with two games to play.

"This team is peaking," senior guard Monte Morris told reporters following a 17-point, seven-assist effort versus the Bears. "We trust in each other ... (and) winning five games in a row in this league isn't easy if you don't trust each other." The Cowboys' five-game winning streak is their second since a six-game slide to open Big 12 play and it has them nipping at the heels of fourth-place Baylor. "I think now we're starting to feel we can be great," junior guard Jeffrey Carroll told the media. "We always knew it. It was just that the losses blinded it. I think we're great. And we're just going to get better and better." Carroll scored 17 points to lead the way in an 80-63 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (20-9, 9-7 Big 12): Leading scorer Jawun Evans (18.2) contributed 15 points and senior guard Phil Forte III (13.4) matched him in the win over the Red Raiders. Evans has been held under his average in five of his last seven games but the sophomore is averaging 7.6 assists in that span and is tied with Morris for the Big 12 lead with six per game. Carroll (17.3) joins Evans and Forte among the team's double-digit scorers while senior forward Leyton Hammonds (7.7) is looking to bounce back from a 1-for-10 shooting effort.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (19-9, 11-5): The Cyclones survived the Baylor game despite a whopping 37-17 disadvantage on the boards, including a 20-3 gap on the offensive end. "I knew it was bad. We're just small," coach Steve Prohm told the media. "We are what we are, and that's why I'm proud of these guys for being tough enough to figure out ways to win. The 3-point line helps. We only turned it over five times; that helps. And then we shot almost 60 percent from the field." Guard Deonte Burton, one of three seniors along with Morris and Nazareth Mitrou-Long averaging at least 14 points per game, scored 22 in the win.

TIP-INS

1. Morris scored a career-high 30 points in the first meeting on Jan. 11, a 96-86 victory at Oklahoma State.

2. The Cyclones are last in the Big 12 in rebounding margin (-3.1), while the Cowboys rank third (+3.7).

3. Iowa State has won eight straight matchups with Oklahoma State, including five by five points or fewer and two in overtime.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 84, Oklahoma State 81