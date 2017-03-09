Two of the league's most impressive point guards will take center stage when fifth-seeded Oklahoma State tangles with No. 4 seed Iowa State on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo. The Cowboys’ Jawun Evans leads the conference in assists (6.3), ranks second in scoring (18.7) and fourth in steals (1.9), while the Cyclones' Monte Morris joined Evans on the All-Big 12 first team, averaging 16.2 points while sporting a NCAA-best 6.2 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Evans posted 22 points and a career-high 15 assists in Saturday's 90-85 loss against Kansas, which is the first 20-15 game in the country this season and only the fourth in Big 12 history. Despite the loss, it has been quite a turnaround for Oklahoma State, which seems certain to become the first team since Maryland in 1985-86 to make the NCAA Tournament after starting league play 0-6. Iowa State also enters off a loss - 87-76 on Friday at West Virginia - despite 22 points and six 3-pointers from Nazareth Mitrou-Long as well as 17 points from Morris and Deonte Burton. The Cyclones have owned the series of late, winning nine straight contests, but if the game comes down to the free-throw line, the Cowboys will certainly have an advantage, having made 67 of their last 73 free throws (91.8 percent) with Evans having made 29 in a row and Phil Forte III having made 20 straight.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (20-11): Junior forward Jeffrey Carroll was named to the All-Big 12 second team after ranking fourth in scoring (17.3), eighth in rebounding (6.6) and third in 3-point percentage (43.8). If those numbers hold, Carroll would be just the fourth player in league history to finish in the top 10 in each of those categories, joining Georges Niang (Iowa State, 2015-16), Jordan Hamilton (Texas, 2010-11) and Kevin Durant (Texas, 2006-07). Senior guard Forte averages 13.4 points per game, has knocked down 82 shots beyond the arc at 42.3 percent and shoots a Division I-high 95.2 percent from the line.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (20-10): In Big 12 play, Morris, who has torched the Cowboys for 42 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds in two games this season, has averaged one turnover every 45.9 minutes played in Big 12 games. Morris is flanked by seniors Mitrou-Long (16 points per game, 89 3-pointers) and Matt Thomas (12.2 points, 78 3-pointers), whose 167 combined 3-pointers is the most ever by a Cyclones duo. Senior guard Burton (14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds), last year's conference newcomer of the year after transferring from Marquette, paces Iowa State in steals (55) and blocks (44) and is aiming to become the first Cyclone to lead the team in both categories since Royce White in 2011-12.

TIP-INS

1. The winner plays the winner of Kansas and TCU in the semifinals on Friday.

2. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 63-62, but Thomas has 44 points and 11 3-pointers in the two Cyclones’ wins this season.

3. Evans’ 15 assists against the Jayhawks are tied for the second most by a Division I player this year, and the most by an Oklahoma State player since Doug Gottlieb in 1999.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 88, Oklahoma State 81