No. 16 Iowa State 63, Oklahoma State 61: Dustin Hogue had 17 points and eight rebounds and blocked a shot with less than a second remaining as the host Cyclones outlasted the Cowboys.

Georges Niang and Matt Thomas each scored 10 points for Iowa State (11-2, 1-0 Big 12). Hogue protected the lead by meandering into the left corner and rejecting a 3-point attempt by Oklahoma State’s Tavarius Shine with 0.9 seconds left.

Phil Forte III scored 21 points and Le’Bryan Nash added 19 for the Cowboys (11-3, 1-1). Oklahoma State had one last chance after Hogue’s block and Forte had a desperation 3-point attempt swatted away by Niang as time expired.

The Cyclones led by 11 points just two minutes into the second half before Oklahoma State went on a 20-8 surge and took a 43-42 lead on Forte’s 3-pointer with just under 12 minutes to play. Iowa State answered with a 10-2 burst for a seven-point lead and the Cowboys recovered to trail 56-55 on a 3-pointer by Shine with 6 1/2 minutes left but were never able to overtake the Cyclones.

Iowa State missed its first eight 3-point attempts before Thomas hit one with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. That started an 8-2 half-ending run that included another 3-pointer by Thomas as the Cyclones led 26-21 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hogue was 7-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. … Cowboys C Michael Cobbins went scoreless but contributed nine rebounds and four blocked shots. … Cyclones G Naz Long made one 3-pointer to stretch his streak of making at least one to 21 games, fourth-best in program history.