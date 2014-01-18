Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas

The number of NBA scouts in the stands could rival the number of points scored when No. 8 Oklahoma State visits No. 18 Kansas on Saturday in a battle for the top spot in the Big 12. Jayhawks freshman Andrew Wiggins and Cowboys sophomore Marcus Smart are thought to be two of the prizes awaiting lucky general managers at the top of the draft board in the spring and several others on the court will get long looks as well. Kansas has yet to lose in conference play.

Wiggins collected 17 points and 19 rebounds in a 77-70 win at Iowa State on Monday but hasn’t even been the most impressive freshman on his own team at times, with Wayne Selden Jr. and Joel Embiid putting up impressive numbers too. Oklahoma State relies on more experience around Smart and has won three straight since dropping its Big 12 opener at Kansas State on Jan. 4. Smart went for 20 or more points in each of the last three games and leads the Big 12 in scoring at an average of 17.9 points.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (15-2, 3-1 Big 12): The Cowboys dominated TCU 82-50 at home on Wednesday but have struggled a bit on the road with the loss at Kansas State and a narrow 73-72 decision over West Virginia last weekend. Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford understands the magnitude of the challenge at Kansas. “It’s going to be a tough environment, as we know, against maybe the most talented and deep team in all of college basketball,” Ford told reporters. “You’ve got to do some things to keep us in the game. Be very humble of the opportunity you have to play in an environment like this.” Markel Brown scored 28 points and Smart had 25 when the Cowboys stunned then-No. 2 Kansas 85-80 at Allen Fieldhouse last season.

ABOUT KANSAS (12-4, 3-0): Most of the Jayhawks’ core was not around for that home loss to Oklahoma State last season, and the trio of Wiggins, Embiid and Selden Jr. is getting stronger as the season moves along. Wiggins’ 19 boards on Monday were one shy of Kansas’ freshman record and Embiid is 12-for-15 from the field in the last two games while coming up one rebound shy of a double-double in each. The Jayhawks are one of the best shooting teams in the country at 50 percent from the floor and have four players averaging double figures, with sophomore Perry Ellis (13.3 points) joining the freshman trio.

TIP-INS

1. Embiid blocked five shots Monday and has swatted away eight in three Big 12 games.

2. Oklahoma State G Phil Forte leads the Big 12 in 3-point shooting at 47.9 percent.

3. The Jayhawks are facing back-to-back top-10 opponents for the first time since the 2012 Final Four.

PREDICTION: Kansas 82, Oklahoma State 79