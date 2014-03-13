Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Top-seeded Kansas will be without standout center Joel Embiid when it begins Big 12 tourney play with a quarterfinal matchup against Marcus Smart-led Oklahoma State on Thursday in Kansas City. Embiid, the conference Defensive Player of the Year, has a stress fracture in his back and will miss at least two weeks, including the first week of the NCAA Tournament. Smart had a terrific all-around game as the eighth-seeded Cowboys posted an 80-62 victory over ninth-seeded Texas Tech in Wednesday’s opening round.

Tenth-ranked Kansas played without Embiid (11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds) in its final two regular-season games and coach Bill Self expressed that he will put Embiid’s health ahead of the team’s national-title aspirations. “We’re certainly not going to put him out there unless the doctors, his family and Joel are ready for him to go,” Self told reporters. “I know how bad he wants it, and that he will work his butt off to put him in a position where if our team is successful and fortunate enough to advance, he could return in later rounds.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (21-11): Smart had 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a stellar effort against the Red Raiders as he continued his fine play since returning from a three-game suspension for shoving a Texas Tech fan. “We have had a lot of downfalls this year in this season but, you know, everything happens for reason,” Smart said in the postgame press conference. “It was a big learning point for this basketball team. It tested our character.” Smart averaged 18.5 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals as the Cowboys split two regular-season meetings with the Jayhawks.

ABOUT KANSAS (23-8): Leading scorer Andrew Wiggins (16.8) will be under the spotlight and asked to elevate his performance after setting a school freshman record with 41 points in a loss to West Virginia last Saturday. Consistency has been a problem for the 6-8 guard, who had just 39 total points on 13-of-37 shooting in the three previous games prior to his top performance of the season. Forward Perry Ellis (13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds) isn’t a rim protector like Embiid but becomes a pivotal player with the standout freshman sidelined.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won six of the past eight meetings.

2. Oklahoma State G Markel Brown scored 20 points against Texas Tech for his fifth 20-point outing in the last eight games.

3. Jayhawks G Wayne Selden Jr. (10.1 points) has failed to reach double digits in four of the last six games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 78, Oklahoma State 74