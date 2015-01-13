Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas

No. 24 Oklahoma State quietly has emerged as a factor in the Big 12, and it looks for a second straight upset of a top 25 team when it visits 10th-ranked Kansas on Tuesday. “I like the fight we have and I like the edge that we play with,” Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford said after Saturday’s 69-58 win over then-No. 10 Texas. “We’re not going to win every game, but I like how they’re playing right now.” Phil Forte III and Le‘Bryan Nash each scored 20 points against the Longhorns as the Cowboys enter this matchup with three wins in their last four games - the only blemish a two-point loss at No. 16 Iowa State.

Kansas enters Tuesday’s action having won four straight games, including a 32-point win over Texas Tech its last time out. “I thought everybody played really well,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self told the media after his team made half of its 22 3-pointers and had 13 players register a point in the win over the Red Raiders. The teams have played five straight games decided by seven points or fewer, with the aggregate scoreboard of those contests reading: Oklahoma State 372, Kansas 370.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-3, 2-1 Big 12): Forte (17.7 points) has made twice as many 3-pointers (42) as anyone else on the Oklahoma State roster. He has made at least one 3-pointer in 20 straight games and, as a team, the Cowboys have knocked down at least one in 467 consecutive contests. Nash is the second-leading scorer for the Cowboys at 17.6 points and has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in five of his last six games.

ABOUT KANSAS (13-2, 2-0): The Jayhawks’ magic number is 70, as they are 13-0 when allowing no more than 70 points and 0-2 when their opponent breaks that plateau. They limited Texas Tech to 32.7 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers while receiving a balanced scoring attack spearheaded by Perry Ellis (15 points) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (14). Kansas, which has won 17 straight home games, is a very good 3-point shooting team at 39.5 percent - led by Frank Mason III, who comes in at a crisp 21-for-42 on the season.

TIP-INS

1. In his last four games, Mason has 22 assists and five turnovers.

2. Nash has scored in double figures in each of the 14 games he has played this season.

3. Oubre has scored at least a dozen points in four of his last six contests after failing to surpass nine in any of his first nine games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 66, Oklahoma State 63