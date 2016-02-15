Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas

Kansas has won or shared the Big 12 regular-season title in each of the last 11 seasons, and the Jayhawks’ last two games exemplify why a 12th straight crown is becoming more likely every week. After big wins against West Virginia and Oklahoma, the sixth-ranked Jayhawks host Oklahoma State on Monday looking to gain revenge for an earlier loss to the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State is currently tied for next-to-last in the Big 12 standings, but the team stunned Kansas 86-67 for one of its three league victories back on Jan. 19. Jawun Evans led the way in that one with 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds, prompting Kansas guard Devonte Graham to say: “Losing, getting the court stormed on you - I kind of hate that.” Graham will get his chance for payback two days after scoring a career-high 27 in the big-time win over Oklahoma. Graham also did an outstanding job defending Sooners star Buddy Hield but will have an easier assignment Monday against the banged-up Cowboys.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-13, 3-9 Big 12): In order to snap the Jayhawks’ five-game winning streak, the Cowboys will need a sharper effort than they had in Saturday’s 58-55 overtime win over Kansas State. Oklahoma State somehow won despite shooting poorly from the field (33.9 percent), the arc (10-of-33) and the foul line (10-of-17), not to mention committing 18 turnovers and - oh, by the way - playing without their best two players. Phil Forte (elbow) has been sidelined for months, but leading scorer Evans (shoulder) is likely out for the season as well, placing more pressure on Leyton Hammonds, who has drained multiple 3s in five straight games.

ABOUT KANSAS (21-4, 9-3): After a 10-point home win against West Virginia on Tuesday, the Jayhawks completed a season sweep of Oklahoma with a four-point road victory on Saturday behind Graham’s big game, with help from Frank Mason III (14 points) and Perry Ellis (10 points). Wayne Selden Jr. scored 33 points in a win over Kentucky earlier this month but has totaled 27 points in the four outings since, shooting 10-of-32 in the process. Landen Lucas has contributed 16 points, 26 rebounds and five blocks over the last two games while playing 29 minutes against West Virginia and 28 against Oklahoma - his two highest minute totals of the season.

TIP-INS

1. Three of the Jayhawks’ four losses have come by double figures.

2. Oklahoma State G Jeff Newberry enters Monday mired in a 6-for-28 stretch over his last three games.

3. Kansas has won 18 of its last 19 home meetings with Oklahoma State.

PREDICTION: Kansas 83, Oklahoma State 60