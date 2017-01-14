Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas

Even though No. 2 Kansas is undefeated in Big 12 play and Oklahoma State is winless, if recent results are any indication, Saturday’s contest in Lawrence will be a close one. The Jayhawks will be eyeing a 52nd straight home victory and 16th straight win, while the Cowboys will be looking to avoid their first 0-5 conference start since 1995-96.

Despite 24 points by senior Phil Forte III, Oklahoma State couldn’t hold a five-point lead in the final nine minutes of a 96-86 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday. The Cowboys lost their previous two games by a combined seven points, including a 61-57 loss to then-No. 2 Baylor. "Every game is going to come down to that in the Big 12 and we got to figure out a way to close them, get that rebound, get that stop,“ Forte told reporters after the Iowa State loss. “We gave up too many points. When you score 86 points, (it) should be enough to win a game." The Jayhawks, heavy favorites to win an unprecedented 13th straight Big 12 title, produced a second straight double-digit win in league play after two close calls with Tuesday’s 81-70 victory at Oklahoma but had to rally from a nine-point halftime deficit.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-6, 0-4): Forte (14.1 points, 96-percent free-throw shooter), was 9-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Jeffrey Carroll (16.4 points, seven rebounds) had 21 points and seven boards against the Cyclones. If the Cowboys have any chance to win Saturday, sophomore guard Jawun Evans must snap out of his slump. Evans (18.4 points, 44-percent shooting, 5.2 assists) has scored just 20 points on 6-of-26 shooting in the last two games.

ABOUT KANSAS (15-1, 4-0 Big 12): A win over the Cowboys will push the Jayhawks to No. 1 in the polls after Baylor got knocked off by West Virginia earlier this week. "We don't deserve that," Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters. "I've coached for a while, and I've felt like there's some teams that put in the time and the effort and the toughness to earn that, but I don't feel like this team quite has." Senior guard Frank Mason III (Big-12 leading 20.4 points) scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half against the Sooners, freshman forward Josh Jackson (sixth in Big 12 at 15.4 points) scored 16 points, while senior center Landen Lucas had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas leads the all-time series 111-57, but Oklahoma State has won the last three in Stillwater, knocking off a Top-10 Jayhawk team each time.

2. Mason has nine 20-point games this season (four in first three seasons combined).

3. Oklahoma State is tied for seventh in the country in scoring (88.6 points) and 10th in free throws made (330 at 74.5 percent).

PREDICTION: Kansas 92, Oklahoma State 80