Kansas survives Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A few comments, as well as a backflip, boosted the intensity to a fever pitch Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.

Enough that Kansas and Oklahoma State combined for six technical fouls and a flagrant foul.

Guard Marcus Smart was the Cowboys standout who drew the ire of the crowd for saying back in the preseason that the top phenom the Jayhawks recruited, guard Andrew Wiggins, needed to prove himself before he could be anointed the top player in either the land, or the Big 12.

It so happened that Smart was also the player who celebrated an OSU victory at Kansas last season by turning a postgame backflip.

Neither standout sizzled the nets with his shooting, but the No. 15 Jayhawks turned to additional firepower to edge the No. 9 Cowboys 80-78.

“It was kinda fun, because Marcus Smart didn’t say one thing that was negative,‘’ Kansas coach Bill Self said. ”Andrew Wiggins never said anything that was negative. Marcus Smart doing a backflip, that’s our fault, that wasn’t his fault.

”The media was able to play on that, and because it did, both teams were turned up today, which is good. That’s positive. We need that. Everybody does.‘’

Point guard Naadir Tharpe scored 21 points and center Joel Embiid added 13 as Kansas (13-4) withstood a second-half charge and overcame 19 turnovers.

The Jayhawks remained the only undefeated team in Big 12 play, improving to 4-0 with a visit upcoming Monday from Baylor.

“It was a sense of relief afterward,‘’ Self said. ”We didn’t play worth a flip in the second half. We just turned the ball over at an alarming rate to start the second half.‘’

The Cowboys (15-3, 3-2) capitalized, using seven 3-pointers from guards Markel Brown and Phil Forte over the first nine minutes to slice into a 17-point halftime deficit.

The Jayhawks answered with an 11-2 flurry, which included back-to-back buckets by Embiid, the last with 5:03 left for a 73-60 Kansas lead.

The 7-foot freshman barely missed out on a triple-double, adding 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Oklahoma State roared back again and closed to within one on a 3-pointer from the corner by Forte with 5.7 seconds left.

The Cowboys quickly fouled Kansas guard Frank Mason, who made the first of two free throws, but missed the second with 5.4 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma State failed to get off a shot, as forward Le‘Bryan Nash had the ball slapped by Mason and lost control.

“There were a lot of good things we did do, a lot of things we’ve got to do better at,‘’ Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford said. ”We were down 17 at half, so there were some things that we’ve got to do better. I‘m disappointed we lost. We had the ball in our hands (at the end).‘’

Smart, the reigning Big 12 player of the year, missed his first seven attempts and did not connect until the 6-minute mark of the second half. He finished 3-for-14, scoring 16 points. Still, he narrowly missed a triple-double, adding 10 rebounds and nine assists.

“It wasn’t that frustrating,‘’ Smart said. ”I knew coming into this game that they were going to do everything in their will to not let me come out here and score. So I had to become a facilitator.‘’

Wiggins scored only three points for the Jayhawks on 1-of-5 shooting. He logged just 23 minutes.

”Wiggs had his worst game all year,‘’ Self said.

He came in averaging a team-high 15.8 points. Sophomore forward Perry Ellis was next with a 13.3 average. Together they combined for nine points, yet were bailed out by teammates, beginning with Tharpe, who went 7 of 8 and never gave into any emotions despite six turnovers against six assists.

“This was just competitiveness, guys getting after it,‘’ Tharpe said of the chippy interactions. ”They did a lot of talking, a lot of shoving and we came back and just attacked them.‘’

The Kansas reserves were solid, providing 28 points, although Forte came off the bench to score a season-high 23 for the Cowboys. He made seven 3-pointers.

Kansas used balance from nine scorers, none of whom reached double figures, to bolt to a 47-30 halftime lead.

Emotions were high, as three technical fouls were called during the half after brief skirmishes were broken up twice.

Brown appeared to not hear a whistle for a timeout and was near the Kansas bench when he collided with Jayhawks forward Jamari Traylor. Both were assessed technicals after exchanging shoves with 7:59 showing.

At the 5:17 mark, Oklahoma State guard Stevie Clark was given a technical for excessive contact under the Kansas basket. Tharpe, who led the Jayhawks with nine first-half points, made both free throws to make it 35-23.

The Jayhawks eventually built a 19-point lead before settling for the halftime margin.

Smart went 0-for-4 from the field in the first half but made all eight of his free throws.

Forte led the Cowboys with nine first-half points off three 3-pointers. He accounted for the only scoring by Oklahoma State’s reserves, while the Kansas subs had 20 first-half points after 23 total fouls were whistled.

NOTES: Oklahoma State entered the game with the top scoring margin (20.2) in the nation. It averaged 84.8 points, while allowing 64.6. The Kansas scoring margin was 10.2. ... Kansas coach Bill Self improved to 12-8 all-time against his alma mater, including an 11-5 mark with the Jayhawks. ... Scouts from 28 NBA teams attended the game. ... Kansas began Big 12 play with a 4-0 mark for the third straight season, the seventh time under Self and the 12th time in the 18-year history of the Big 12. ... Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was among those attending the game. He also was at the Jayhawks’ practice on Friday.