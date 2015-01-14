No. 9 Kansas defeats visiting Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- No. 9 Kansas played with no rhythm Tuesday. That was virtually impossible.

The officiating crew was intent on keeping the basketball game against No. 24 Oklahoma State from getting out of hand, and called things closely. Quite closely.

“I even said to one of the (referees), ‘How hard is this?’ He said, ‘You have no idea,”’ Kansas coach Bill Self said. “It wasn’t the officials’ fault the game was so slow and so fragmented. I didn’t think either team reacted well to how the game was called.”

The responses led to free throws. Overall, 71 of them. By going 32 of 46 from the foul line, the Jayhawks toppled the Cowboys, 67-57, in Allen Fieldhouse.

The teams each traded 16 field goals. The Cowboys (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) shot just 31.4 percent, and rebounded only four of their 35 misses as the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-0) gained a 43-26 edge on the glass.

“Our field-goal percentage defense was great and our rebounding was great,” said Self, who otherwise was unhappy with the Jayhawks’ performance. “I thought we played selfishly, not by taking bad shots, but not working hard for others.”

A contentious first half included three technical fouls. A double technical, which began when the Oklahoma State senior forward Le‘Bryan Nash was caught shoving a Kansas player, also included a technical on Jayhawks junior forward Jamari Traylor at the 13:50 mark.

Oklahoma State junior guard Phil Forte made both free throws stemming from the flare-up, part of his 9-for-9 performance from the line in the first half. Those free throws gave Oklahoma State a 16-15 lead, but the Jayhawks countered with nine unanswered points.

During that run, a fast-break bucket from freshman guard Devonte’ Graham with 9:30 remaining was the last field goal Kansas made until the 1:27 mark of the half.

Such was the way the flow of the game was often suspended, but the Jayhawks survived behind 16 points and nine rebounds from sophomore point guard Frank Mason and 14 points from freshman guard Kelly Oubre.

“I like physical play. I wouldn’t say it was physical. It was just guys being aggressive,” Mason said.

Nash only made 5 of 14 field goals, but went 11 of 12 from the foul line to pace the Cowboys with 21 points after scoring just two in the first half. Forte added 18, going 9 of 9 from the line, though 16 of his points came in the first half.

The Cowboys still had chances in the second half, pulling within five, 61-55, on a bucket from Nash with 1:49 remaining. But Kansas closed it out with four free throws before a dunk from Traylor.

“We’re not overly happy the way we played,” Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford said. “Kansas had a lot to do with that, but we had some opportunities we didn’t take advantage of.”

The Kansas record for most free-throw attempts in game is 56, set against Rice in 1954.

Oklahoma State was whistled for 29 fouls, compared to 20 for Kansas. The Cowboys could not make up that differential, despite going 22 of 25 from the line.

NOTES: No. 9 Kansas not only moved back into the top 10 in this week’s Associated Press poll, but it also is listed second nationally in RPI and strength of schedule. ... Kansas coach Bill Self graduated from Oklahoma State, where he played basketball as a point guard. He entered Tuesday’s game 13-9 in games he coached against the Cowboys, including a 12-6 record with the Jayhawks. ... Oklahoma State junior G Phil Forte and senior F Le‘Bryan Nash entered the game as the top two scorers in the Big 12 with averages of 17.7 and 17.6 points, respectively. Over the previous four games, including three Big 12 games, the pair combined for 57.7 percent of the Cowboys’ points. ... Oklahoma State was the last Big 12 team to beat Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, during the 2012-13 season.