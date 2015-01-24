Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Kansas State seeks a measure of revenge and looks to stay close to the leaders in the Big 12 when it hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Wildcats dropped their opener in league play with a 61-47 setback at the Cowboys on Jan.3, but rebounded to win their next four before a loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Tuesday. The defeat to the Cyclones left Bruce Weber’s squad at 1-2 on the road in Big 12 play, compared to 3-0 at home, where it has defeated Oklahoma State three straight times.

Although much of it has to do with the level of competition, the Cowboys have also seen their success tied to the location of their games -- posting a 3-0 mark at home while dropping each of their three road games in league action. The Big 12’s second-ranked scoring defense in league games held doormat Texas Tech to 27.8 percent shooting in a 63-43 rout on Wednesday. Le‘Bryan Nash scored 16 points on 7-of-9 from the floor for Oklahoma State, which has had five of its six conference games decided by double digits.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (13-5, 3-3 Big 12): Head coach Travis Ford made it a point to note the effort of forward Michael Cobbins following the win over Texas Tech. The senior had seven points - his eighth straight single-digit effort - but grabbed a team-high eight boards and tied a career high with five blocked shots. Cobbins, who suffered through injuries last season, ranks second in the league in blocks per game (2.3) and his team is 22-5 in its last 27 games when he is healthy.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (11-8, 4-2): Like Cobbins, Nino Williams is a senior playing a bigger role in the past week for the Wildcats. He had a season-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss to the Cyclones after collecting 18 points in 25 minutes of a two-point win over Baylor last Saturday. Williams is 15-for-24 from the floor in the back-to-back standout efforts after going 12-for-34 over the previous five contests.

TIP-INS

1. Cowboys G Phil Forte III has made at least three 3-pointers in his last five home games.

2. Oklahoma State is second among Big 12 teams in turnover margin (+2.11) while Kansas State ranks eighth (-0.47).

3. Wildcats leading scorer G Marcus Foster (13.7 per game) is 12-of-32 from the field his last three games.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 68, Oklahoma State 64