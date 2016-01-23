Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Oklahoma State is riding high after dominatingNo. 3 Kansas 86-67 Tuesday night. Now, the Cowboys will try to avoid a letdown Saturdaywhen they visit slumping Kansas State.

Oklahoma State had droppedfour straight entering the week but a players-only meeting on Monday set thetone for the upset. “We said that we would just come out from the beginning andplay desperately, and whatever happened happened,” senior guard Jeff Newberrytold the media. “We knew that we were going to give it all this game, and wehad to learn from our past games.” It was the third straight home win overKansas and the fourth straight season overall that the Cowboys have beaten theJayhawks. Kansas State, meanwhile, has dropped five of its last six afterWednesday’s 79-72 double-overtime defeat at Baylor.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-8, 2-4 Big 12): Freshmanpoint guard Jawun Evans has been on fire for the Cowboys of late, following uphis career-best 42-point outburst against Oklahoma on Jan. 13 with 12 points,eight rebounds and seven assists against Texas and 22 points, six rebounds andeight assists against Kansas. The 6-foot Evans is now leading all Big 12freshmen in scoring (12.9 per game), field-goal percentage (46.0) and assists(5.1 per outing). Newberry (11.4 points) and forward Leyton Hammonds (10.0) alsoare averaging double figures, and both are pacing the Cowboys on the boardswith 4.9 and 5.0 rebound averages, respectively.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (11-7, 1-5): Unlike OklahomaState, an uplifting upset win has eluded the Wildcats, who have lost all six oftheir games against ranked foes this season. Freshman guard Kamau Stokes didn’tstart Wednesday for the first time this season but scored a game-high 20 pointsand, with his 9.9-point average, is one of five Kansas State players contributingat least nine points per game. Forward Wesley Iwundu (12.7) and guard JustinEdwards (12.0) continue to lead the way with the former coming off his fifthcareer double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists againstBaylor.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State is seeking its first true roadwin (0-3) of the season but has suffered setbacks in each of its last fourvisits to Manhattan.

2. Senior G Phil Forte technically leads theCowboys in scoring at 13.3 points per game, but he hasn’t played sincesuffering an elbow injury Nov. 19.

3. Kansas State is off to a 1-5 Big 12 start forthe first time since 2003-04.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 72, Oklahoma State 68