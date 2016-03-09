Preview: Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Two struggling teams who only have combined to beattwo other opponents since the end of January clash in the opening round of theBig 12 Tournament as Kansas State faces Oklahoma State on Wednesday at theSprint Center in Kansas City. The eighth-seeded Wildcats dropped seven of theirfinal 10 regular-season contests, with two of the wins coming againstlast-place TCU, while the ninth-seeded Cowboys only have defeated Kansas Statein their 10 games since the start of February.

Youth has been a bane forthe Wildcats all season as they’ve had at least two freshmen in thestarting lineup in 27 of their 31 games. “I don’t know if I’ve had a team likethis, but consistency is a big key,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told themedia following his team’s regular-season-ending home loss to Texas Tech onSaturday. “We’re playing freshmen ... and the one thing we’ve gotten isexperience. Hopefully, that will be a positive factor for us a year from now.” Healthissues, meanwhile, have dogged Oklahoma State as the Cowboys lost seniorcaptain Phil Forte to an elbow injury in the third game of the season and havebeen without point guard Jawun Evans, just voted the Big 12 Freshman of theYear, since Feb. 3 when he went down with a shoulder injury. Still one of theseteams will advance, and the reward is a date with top-seeded and No. 1-rankedKansas in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-15): The Wildcats’ youthhas been a bad match with one of the nation’s most demanding schedules as allbut two of the team’s 15 losses have come against Top 25 teams. GuardJustin Edwards is pacing the squad in scoring (12.2 points per game) andrebounding (5.7) and is joined in double figures by forward Wesley Iwundu (11.9points), a third-team All-Big 12 selection. Off-target shooting, though, hasbeen an issue for Kansas State, which ranks eighth in the conference with a42.9 field-goal percentage, including a Big 12-worst 29.5 percent accuracy ratefrom 3-point range.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-19): The Cowboys gotsome much-needed help in their regular-season finale as guards Leyton Hammonds(dislocated finger) and Jeffrey Carroll (illness) returned to action, andHammonds wound up pacing the team with 20 points and six rebounds off thebench. Hammonds is averaging 10.6 points and a team-most five rebounds percontest, while guard Jeff Newberry (11.0 points) stands as Oklahoma State’sleading active scorer with Forte (13.3) and Evans (12.9) out. “We’re a banged-up, fatigued, run-down basketball teamand we need a couple of days off to recharge heading into Kansas City,” coachTravis Ford said Saturday in his postgame news conference. “We’ve been over itwith our team. We know the odds and the adversity we’ve been through, but we dohave the tournament to look forward to in Kansas City.”

TIP-INS

1. The teams split their regular-season serieswith Kansas State rolling 89-73 at home, and Oklahoma State prevailing 58-55 inovertime in Stillwater.

2. The Cowboys own an 11-0 record in the firstround of the Big 12 Tournament and, along with the Jayhawks, are the only twoconference programs to reach at least the quarterfinals in all 19 tourneys.

3. Wildcats F D.J. Johnson notched his firstcareer double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds) in the regular-season finale andis averaging a team-leading 15.6 points and 7.6 boards over the last fivegames.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 70, Oklahoma State 65