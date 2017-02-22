Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

When Oklahoma State lost at home to Kansas State last month, it looked like a lost season for coach Brad Underwood's Cowboys. The landscape has changed dramatically since then and Oklahoma State looks to continue its climb up the Big 12 standings when it visits the Wildcats in a critical conference affair Wednesday night.

That 96-88 setback on Jan. 18 dropped the Cowboys to 0-6 in the Big 12, but three days later they began a five-game winning streak and have won eight of nine overall after Saturday's 96-92 victory over Oklahoma."It speaks to the attitude of this team. The perseverance," senior guard Phil Forte III told reporters of the team's turnaround. "We didn't give up. We didn't make excuses. We didn't complain. Our playing just got better every day in practice. We still have four games left of the regular season, so we definitely aren't done." While Oklahoma State's surge has thrust them into the NCAA Tournament picture, Kansas State may have more work to do to impress the committee. It managed to survive a back-and-forth stretch run to top Texas 64-61 on Saturday to snap a three-game slide and enters this one a game behind the Cowboys.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (18-9, 7-7 Big 12): Leading scorer Jawun Evans (18.2) was struggling from the field during the six-game slide earlier this season but he has elevated his play to lead the turnaround and was electric in the win over Oklahoma, scoring 20 of his 27 points in the final 11-plus minutes. "Just confidence, having that confidence in myself, knowing I can make the shots," Evans - who is averaging 19.5 points in his last eight games - told reporters. Junior guard Jeffrey Carroll (17.7) and Forte (13.8) are the other two double-digit scorers for the Big 12's top offense (86.1).

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (17-10, 6-8): Senior D.J. Johnson's three-point play with under two seconds left was the difference Saturday and, he hopes, kicks off a closing stretch that can cement the program's first tourney bid since 2014. "We really needed it," Johnson told reporters in his best effort since an ankle injury hindered him earlier in the month. "Texas is at the bottom of the league, so it was important to go ahead and get this win and get this five-game winning streak started. Start it today. We've got to keep on pushing." Johnson is one of four players scoring in double figures for the balanced Wildcats, led by senior forward Wesley Iwundu (12.6), who also leads the team in rebounding (6.2).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won four of the last five meetings overall and five straight versus the Cowboys at home.

2. Forte leads the nation in foul shooting (94.9 percent) and is 12-for-23 from 3-point distance in his last four games.

3. Wildcats G Kamau Stokes has scored at least 10 points in 17 straight contests and is averaging 14.1 in Big 12 action, compared to 10.4 in non-conference play.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 85, Kansas State 83