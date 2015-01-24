(Updated: CORRECTS to “66 points or fewer” first notebook item)

Kansas State 63, Oklahoma State 53: Nino Williams scored 20 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds to lead the host Wildcats to their fifth win in six games.

Marcus Foster added 14 points and five assists for Kansas State (12-8, 5-2 Big 12), which has won four in a row at home. Justin Edwards was 4-of-4 from the floor en route to 14 points and chipped in three steals for the Wildcats.

Phil Forte III led Oklahoma State (13-6, 3-4) with 22 points while Le‘Bryan Nash had 13. None of their teammates reached double figures as the Cowboys fell for the third time in four games.

The Wildcats scored the game’s first six points and went up 27-15 on Williams’ jumper with just over five minutes left in the first half. It was a 10-point margin at the break and Kansas State opened the second half on a 6-2 run to seize a 37-23 advantage.

Anthony Hickey Jr.’s 3-pointer with eight minutes remaining pulled the Cowboys within 50-41 but the hosts built the lead back up to 56-43 on Thomas Gipson’s dunk moments later. Gipson had another dunk and Edwards hit a triple with just over a minute to go to help seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State has held 13 of the last 14 opponents to 66 points or fewer. ... The teams combined to make just five 3-pointers in 22 tries. ... Williams was 10-of-13 from the floor as the Wildcats shot 57.1 percent.