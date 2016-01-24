Kansas State 89, Oklahoma State 73

Kansas State led wire-to-wire to earn a much-needed Big 12 Conference victory, 89-73 over Oklahoma State on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Six of the Wildcats’ seven losses have come against ranked teams.

The Wildcats (12-7, 2-5 in the Big 12) are 11-1 against unranked opponents. The 89 points were the Wildcats’ most since scoring 93 against South Dakota Nov. 20.

Kansas State featured balanced scoring, with five guys between 11 and 13 points, including guards Kamau Stokes and Justin Edwards with 13 each.

Related Coverage Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Oklahoma State (10-9, 2-5) was led by guards Tyree Griffin, Jeff Newberry and Jawun Evans with 18, 14 and 11 points respectively.

Evans, who leads Oklahoma State in scoring, picked up two fouls in the first 4:45 of the second half, giving him four for the game.

Stokes’ free throw gave K-State a 58-40 lead and the security of knowing that the Cowboys’ best player probably would not play a key role in any comeback.

Oklahoma State was coming off a 19-point victory over No. 3 Kansas, but never mounted much of a comeback. The closest the Cowboys could get in the second half was 13 points at the 9:15 mark.

Kansas State dominated on the inside and the outside on the way to a 49-30 halftime lead. The Wildcats held a 20-4 advantage in points in the paint in the first half.

The Wildcats, who came into the game last in the conference in 3-point shooting, were 6-of-8 from long range. The only thing that kept Oklahoma State within shouting distance was making 13-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Evans picked up his second foul with 9:50 left and missed the rest of the first half. He finished the half with seven points. Griffin had nine points.

Kansas State had seven players with at least four points, led by Wade with 10. He was 2-of-2 from 3-point range.