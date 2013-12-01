Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Memphis

Memphis is hoping for a different result when the No. 19 Tigers take on No. 8 Oklahoma State for the second time in 12 days, this time in the championship game of the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla. The Cowboys steamrolled visiting Memphis on Nov. 19, hitting the 50-point mark in both halves en route to the 101-80 victory. The Tigers had no answer for Marcus Smart in that game as the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year scored a career-high 39 points.

Smart has shown some blemishes in this tournament, most notably missing three straight free throws in the final minute of Friday’s semifinal victory against Butler, keeping the Bulldogs in the hunt before Oklahoma State escaped with a two-point victory. He’s shooting 65.6 percent from the line this season after converting 77.7 percent of his attempts last season, making it easier for opposing teams to send him to the line late in close games. Memphis leading scorer Joe Jackson has brought his A-game to the tournament, combining for 34 points in the two victories while shooting 12-for-20 from the floor.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (7-0): There’s some pretty good 1-2 combinations at this tournament but none better than Smart and Markel Brown, who’s off to a better start in several areas. Brown had not finished better than 43.6 percent from the floor in his first three seasons with the Cowboys, but is hitting 55.1 percent of his shots this fall. Brown, who is 16-for-32 from 3-point range, has only attempted three from beyond the arc in the last two games after trying 29 in the first five.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (4-1): Memphis might not be in the position it’s in if not for the play of freshman forward Austin Nichols, who scored 19 points in 38 minutes against LSU. He’s averaging 17 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last three games after combining for 13 points and eight rebounds in the first two. He held his own against the Cowboys the first time around, making all three of his field-goal attempts and scoring seven points in 19 minutes, and don’t be surprised if he doubles that playing time in the rematch.

TIP-INS

1. Smart and LSU sophomore F Shaq Goodwin were teammates on the U.S. team that won gold at the 2012 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Brazil.

2. Memphis F David Pellom, a senior transfer who averaged 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for George Washington last season, had four points and five rebounds against LSU in his second game back since undergoing knee surgery Nov. 7.

3. The average margin of victory in the last five games between Memphis and Oklahoma State is 23.8 points.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 89, Memphis 81