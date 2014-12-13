Preview: Oklahoma State at Memphis

After seeing its seven-game winning streak vanish in its first road test of the season, Oklahoma State looks to get back on track when it visits Memphis on Saturday. The Cowboys were trounced at South Carolina last weekend, falling 75-49 and leaving coach Travis Ford bewildered. “There aren’t many positives out there for us,” he told reporters.

The Tigers have yet to put together back-to-back wins this season but will have another opportunity to do so against Oklahoma State, following a 73-45 decision over Bradley in their last outing. Memphis, which ranks near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference, averaging 62.8 points per game, needs to start scoring more, according to coach Josh Pastner. “We’re putting new things in,” Pastner told reporters after the team’s latest win. “We cannot keep having these scoring droughts.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (7-1): The Cowboys had defeated their first seven opponents by an average of 23.4 points before hitting the wall against the Gamecocks last Saturday. The 49 points it mustered in that game were by far Oklahoma State’s lowest output on the year and Ford said his club faces a simple reality, telling reporters, “We were playing well (coming in), but they took us out of some of the things we wanted to do.” Le‘Bryan Nash and Phil Forte, the Cowboys’ leading scorers at 17.6 and 17.5 points per game respectively, were held to a combined 18 points on 5-of-29 shooting the last time out.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (3-3): Following a 15-point, 12-rebound performance in the win over Bradley, forward Shaq Goodwin noted a more consistent effort as the main reason for his team’s success. “Today, we finally stuck to the game plan and put a good 40 minutes together,” Goodwin explained. Goodwin’s averages of 11.8 points and seven rebounds lead the Tigers, while Austin Nichols adds 10.2 points to go with a team-leading 19 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State leads Memphis 4-3 in the series but has lost both of its previous visits to the Tigers’ home court.

2. The Tigers rank sixth in the nation in blocked shots per game, averaging 7.2 and lead the AAC, allowing opponents to shoot a mere 37 percent from the field.

3. Nash has notched 10 points or more in all seven games this season.

PREDICTION: Memphis 72, Oklahoma State 70