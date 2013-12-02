Memphis 73, Oklahoma State 68

No. 19 Memphis 73, No. 8 Oklahoma State 68: Shaq Goodwin had 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots as the Tigers held on to win the championship game at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla. and make up for a 21-point loss to the Cowboys 12 days earlier.

Chris Crawford added 16 points and Michael Dixon Jr. scored 12 off the bench for Memphis (5-1). Joe Jackson scored 11 points, including four free throws in the final 13 seconds to seal the win for the Tigers.

Phil Forte scored 19 points off the bench to lead Oklahoma State (7-1). Marcus Smart added 12 points and Markel Brown had 10, but both finished well below their scoring averages of 21.7 and 17.9, respectively.

Smart sandwiched back-to-back layups around a missed free throw from Crawford to pull the Cowboys within one with two minutes left, but Oklahoma State could get no closer as Smart committed two turnovers in the final 13 seconds and Jackson made his free throws to seal the win.

Memphis scored the game’s first five points and didn’t fall behind until the Cowboys used a 9-0 run to move ahead 32-25 with just under six minutes left in the first half. Oklahoma State extended the lead to 10 at the break, but the Tigers scored the first seven points out of halftime to make it a three-point game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State outscored its three opponents at the tournament, 138-91, in the first half, but was outscored 136-96 in the second. … The Tigers improved to 100-66 all-time in in-season tournaments. … Memphis freshman F Austin Nichols, who averaged 17 points and 7.3 rebounds in the previous three games, finished with nine points and five rebounds.