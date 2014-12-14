(Updated: CHANGES time at end of first run in graph 4 Light editing throughout graph 5 CHANGES Nash’s note in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Oklahoma State 73, Memphis 55: Anthony Hickey Jr. recorded 19 points, six assists and five steals to lead the visiting Cowboys over the Tigers.

Le‘Bryan Nash added 20 points and Phil Forte III contributed 19 for Oklahoma State (8-1), which rebounded from its first loss of the season. Michael Cobbins poured in 12 points for the Cowboys, who got all but three of their points from their starters.

Trahson Burrell and Kuran Iverson had 13 points each to lead the offense for Memphis (3-4), which has yet to record consecutive wins this season. Austin Nichols added 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Tigers, who shot 35.1 percent from the field and committed 23 turnovers.

Oklahoma State used a 17-4 run, led by eight points from Hickey, to take a 17-8 advantage with just under nine minutes to play until halftime. Burrell converted a three-point play with 4:28 left in the first half to pull Memphis to within 24-22 but Hickey’s 3-pointer seconds later sparked the Cowboys to close the opening 20 with a 12-3 spurt to take a 36-25 lead into the locker room.

After the break, a Burrell layup got the Tigers within 40-33 early but Oklahoma State answered with a 19-5 run to open up a 59-38 advantage with just under six minutes left. Burrell’s 3-pointer ended the run, but Memphis never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State improved to 5-3 against Memphis, winning for the first time as the visitor in the series. ...The Tigers were uncharacteristically generous, allowing the Cowboys to shoot 47.6 percent after entering play leading the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage defense at 37 percent. ... Nash has scored 10 points or more in all eight games this season.