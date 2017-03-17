Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Michigan

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

Seventh-seeded Michigan looks to build off its incredible run in the Big Ten Tournament when it takes on No. 10 seed Oklahoma State in the first round of the Midwest Region in Indianapolis on Friday. The Wolverines almost missed the conference tournament after their charter plan skidded off the runway en route to Washington, but proceeded to win four games in four days - capped by a 71-56 victory against Wisconsin in Sunday's final - to lift their first conference tournament championship since 1998 and guarantee a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan won two straight meetings with the Cowboys, including a 75-72 triumph in the Sweet 16 in 1992. Oklahoma State won 10 of its last 14 games - but lost its last three - to earn an NCAA Tournament bid after missing out on the Big Dance in 2016. The Cowboys made the tournament four times in the last five years, but failed to win a game since advancing to the regional semifinal in 2005. Oklahoma State is led by dynamic point guard Jawun Evans, who was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after averaging 19 points and 6.2 assists, and hopes to continue his recent scoring tear - 26.7 points over his last three games - by leading the Cowboys to their first win against the Wolverines since 1982.

TV: 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (20-12): Evans scored a game-high 29 points and Jeffrey Carroll, who earned All-Big 12 Second-Team honors, added 21 points and seven rebounds in the 92-83 loss to eventual Big 12 Tournament champion Iowa State in the quarterfinals. Evans scored 20 or more points in three straight games and has achieved the feat 14 times during 2016-17. Phil Forte III, who needs one more start to move into third place on the Cowboys' all-time list, leads the nation in free-throw percentage (95.3) and made both attempts against the Cyclones to extend his streak to 20 in a row.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (24-11): Derrick Walton Jr. was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big Ten tournament after averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 assists in the Wolverines' four victories. Walton Jr. led the way with 22 points and seven assists while fellow senior Zak Irvin added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Wisconsin in the championship game. "All the adversity we've been through … we stuck together as a family and got the job done," Irvin told reporters. "We're playing well right now, have a lot of momentum and are ready for the NCAA Tournament."

TIP-INS

1. The winner faces second-seeded Louisville or No. 15 seed Jacksonville State on Sunday.

2. Michigan is 6-0 on neutral courts in 2016-17.

3. Carroll notched 15 20-point games this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 82, Oklahoma State 75