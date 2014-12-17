Oklahoma State 68, Middle Tennessee State 44

Oklahoma State 68, MiddleTennessee State 44: Le‘Bryan Nash scored 16 points to lead theCowboys to an easy home victory over the Blue Raiders.Michael Cobbins had 12 points,eight rebounds and four blocks for Oklahoma State (9-1), which alsogot 12 points and five assists from Phil Forte III. Jeff Newberryadded 11 points off the bench for the Cowboys, who shot 51.1 percentfrom the field.

Jaqawn Raymond led MiddleTennessee (5-5), which shot 31.1 percent from the field,including 4-of-16 from 3-point range. Darnell Harris added eightpoints off the bench for the Blue Raiders.

The game was tied three minutesinto the contest before Oklahoma State went on an 11-3 run to open upan eight-point lead with 12:42 to go in the half. Middle Tennessee State pulledback within two with 10:43 to go, but the Cowboys went on a 22-3 runto lead by 21 before settling for a 19-point advantage at the half.

Oklahoma State got the lead up to25 when Hammonds hit a 3-pointer with 14:19 to go before the BlueRaiders went on an 8-2 run. But the Cowboys responded with the nextsix points and were never threatened the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Reggie Upshaw camein with a team-leading 10.3 points per game for Middle Tennessee but finished withone point on 0-of-5 shooting from the field. … The Cowboys won therebound battle 34-29 with G Anthony Hickey Jr. contributing sevenboards. … This is the third straight season - and fifth time inseven seasons - that Oklahoma State has started 9-1.