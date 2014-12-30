Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Missouri

Former Big 12 Conference rivals Missouri and Oklahoma State renew their rivalry with a neutral court game Tuesday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. Both teams come in off tough pre-Christmas losses. Missouri will have had 10 days to recover from a heartbreaking 62-59 loss to Illinois which won on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Rayvonte Rice while Oklahoma State has had nine days to recuperate following a 73-64 home setback to No. 11 Maryland on Dec. 21.

Missouri has lost three of its last four games with the only victory coming at home over Elon 78-73, on Dec. 11. First-year coach Kim Anderson believes his team’s early problems stem from poor practice habits. “The most frustrating thing about this team is that it’s a bad practice team,” Anderson told reporters. “That all carries over into a game.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MISSOURI (5-6): The Tigers are a young team with freshmen and sophomores accounting for 64 percent of the team’s minutes. Johnathan Williams III, a 6-foot-9 sophomore forward, leads the team in scoring (12.5) and rebounding (6.4). Montaque Gill-Caesar, a 6-6 freshman guard who starred for Team Canada in the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship last summer, is also averaging in double figures (12.2) and has connected on 17-of-46 3-pointers.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (9-2): The Cowboys have two of the top four scorers in the Big 12 Conference in senior forward Le‘Bryan Nash (17.6) and junior guard Phil Forte III (16.7). Michael Cobbins, a 6-foot-8 senior forward who missed most of the 2013-14 season with an Achilles’ injury, gives the Cowboys a solid post man. He’s averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Forte leads the Big 12 and ranked tied for seventh nationally with 33 steals through Sunday’s games

2. Nash is the Big 12’s active leader with 23 games of 20 or more points scored.

3. Williams has led Missouri in scoring and rebounding in the last five games averaging 16.4 points and 8.8 rebounds during that span.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 77, Missouri 65