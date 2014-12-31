(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Oklahoma State 74, Missouri 72 (OT): Le‘Bryan Nash scored eight points in overtime, including two free throws with 5.4 seconds remaining that provided the final margin for the Cowboys in a game played at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Nash and Phil Forte III each scored 21 points for Oklahoma State (10-2), which rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to pull out its third win in four games. Anthony Hickey Jr. finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Michael Cobbins added eight and eight for the Cowboys.

Johnathan Williams III scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed nine boards to lead Missouri (5-7), which forced overtime on backup guard Tramaine Isabell’s 3-pointer with two-tenths of a second remaining. Montaque Gill-Caesar scored 15 points and Wes Clark added 12 for the Tigers, who dropped their third straight game.

After Isabell sent the contest into overtime in dramatic fashion, the teams traded the lead four times before Nash put the Cowboys up 72-69 with a driving layup with 1:29 left. After Williams scored on a spinning layup, Nash sank what proved to be the winning free throws, but Oklahoma State had to sweat out a missed layup by D‘Angelo Allen at the buzzer after Williams purposely missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.

The contest between the former Big 12 rivals featured four ties and five lead changes in the first 14 minutes, with neither team building a lead of more than three points. But that changed when Oklahoma State missed nine straight field-goal attempts and Missouri, with Clark scoring six points, took advantage with an 11-0 run to build a 28-17 lead en route to a 31-24 halftime advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State made just one of its first nine free throws and shot 63.9 percent (23-for-36) from the line. ... Nash has scored 20 or more points in a game 24 times. ... Forte had three steals, including one on Isabell with 10 seconds left in overtime that set up Nash’s winning free throws.