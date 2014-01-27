Preview: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State looks for its first win in Norman since 2004 on Monday when the 12th-ranked Cowboys face No. 25 Oklahoma, which has won four of its last five. The Cowboys bounced back from a two-point loss at Kansas with an 81-75 win over West Virginia on Saturday, despite leading scorer Marcus Smart fouling out after being held to a season-low four points. Smart, averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds, later apologized to his teammates via Twitter for his frustrating performance.

Five players are averaging double figures in points for Oklahoma, which shot 50 percent from the field for the first time in 13 games and defeated Texas Tech 74-65 on Saturday. Freshman point guard Jordan Woodard, who shot 22.2 percent from the field in his first six conference games, turned in a strong outing with 15 points and eight assists against the Red Raiders. Oklahoma has won 11 of the last 18 meetings with the Cowboys, including nine straight at home.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-3, 4-2 Big 12): With Smart a non-factor against West Virginia, 6-7 wing Le‘Bryan Nash drew high praise after scoring a career-high 29 points and collecting nine rebounds. “He’s a power forward in size, he can shoot the midrange, he can do a lot of things,” Mountaineers guard Juwan Staten told reporters. “When he gets it going and starts making shots, it’s hard to stop.” Guard Markel Brown averages 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds and became the ninth player in school history with 100 career blocks on Saturday.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (16-4, 5-2): Guard Buddy Hield has led the Sooners in scoring in five of their seven Big 12 games, including a team-high 18 points against Texas Tech. Forward Ryan Spangler has 64 rebounds over his last five games, and he’ll need another strong performance against the formidable Oklahoma State frontcourt. Forward Cameron Clark averages a team-high 17 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Sooners, who rank third in the Big 12 in scoring at 83.8 points per game, just behind Oklahoma State (84.3).

TIP-INS

1. Smart was held to 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in the Cowboys’ 77-68 loss to the Sooners in Norman last season.

2. Oklahoma’s last eight games have been decided by single digits.

3. Oklahoma State’s losses have come by a combined 10 points to Kansas, Kansas State and Memphis.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 82, Oklahoma 77