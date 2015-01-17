Preview: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has dropped two games in a row in the wide-open Big 12 and is hoping to avoid a third straight when it hosts rival Oklahoma State on Saturday. The 18th-ranked Sooners got run over by West Virginia on the road on Tuesday as a defense that had been among the best in the conference was exposed. The 24th-ranked Cowboys are trying to avoid a losing streak of their own after falling at Kansas on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State has two players – Le’Bryan Nash (17.9) Phil Forte III (17.8) – averaging better than 17 points but has yet to reach 70 points in Big 12 play. Each of the Cowboys’ two conference losses came on the road, and they struggled to 31.4 percent from the field while battling foul trouble against Kansas. Oklahoma State thrives on the defensive end and pressure defense is something that has given Oklahoma big trouble in its recent losses.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-4, 2-2 Big 12): Nash scored 21 points on Tuesday but got 11 of those points at the free-throw line as the Cowboys struggled to find a rhythm. Forte and Nash are not getting much help from the rest of the roster and are the only two on the team scoring in double figures. Forte (2.5 steals) keys the defense on the perimeter while Michael Cobbins (2.2 blocks) provides an anchor in the frontcourt.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (11-5, 2-2): The Sooners had committed 10 or fewer turnovers in six of eight games before giving it away a season-high 22 times to West Virginia, and guards Jordan Woodard (2.3 turnovers) and Isaiah Cousins (2.4) both struggle at times against pressure. Cousins committed five turnovers in the loss to West Virginia and has nine in the last two contests. “We didn’t handle the ball very well,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger told reporters after the loss to the Mountaineers. “We turned it over and they got easy points off of those turnovers. It’s not just the ball-handling, it’s a combination of different things.”

TIP-INS

1. Cousins is 23-of-43 from beyond the arc in the last 10 games.

2. Forte, who went 6-of-6 from 3-point range at Oklahoma last season, is 17-of-31 from beyond the arc in the last six contests.

3. The Sooners have won 10 straight at home in the series, including an 88-76 triumph last season behind 18 points from Woodard.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 68, Oklahoma State 67