Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is aiming to defeat its biggest rival for the third straight time this season when it faces sixth-seeded Oklahoma State in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The No. 14 Sooners – who are seeded third – won the two meetings by an average of 12.5 points and are solidly assured of an NCAA Tournament bid no matter what happens in the tournament. That is not the case for the Cowboys, who have lost five of their last six games.

Oklahoma State’s only victory down the stretch came against struggling TCU after the Cowboys were in good shape prior to their sharp decline. The Sooners have won four of their last five games and enter with momentum after beating Kansas on a buzzer-beating basket last Saturday. “I’m just really looking forward to going to Kansas City and competing as hard as we can for a Big 12 championship,” Big 12 Player of the Year Buddy Hield told reporters. “It’s going to be tough because every team is good in the league. We just have to grind.”

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (18-12): The Cowboys are fueled by forward Le’Bryan Nash (16.8) and guard Phil Forte III (15.5) with Nash scoring in double digits in all 29 of his games. Guard Anthony Hickey has a team-best 59 steals – one ahead of Forte – while contributing 9.8 points and has been hot over the last five games by making 16-of-25 from 3-point range. Center Michael Cobbins supplies a defensive presence in the interior and leads Oklahoma State in blocked shots (50) and rebounding (5.9).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (21-9): Hield had a sensational season to join Hollis Price (2003) and Blake Griffin (2009) as the only Sooners to win Big 12 top player honors. He is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while making 81 3-pointers, and teams with guard Isaiah Cousins (12.2 average, 53 3-pointers) to form a solid long-range combo. Forwards TaShawn Thomas (11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds) and Ryan Spangler (10.3 points, team-best 7.8 rebounds) make for a strong inside duo while point guard Jordan Woodard (nine points, 4.1 assists) is the floor leader.

1. Oklahoma has won six of the past seven meetings.

2. The Cowboys have only outrebounded eight opponents – winning seven of those games.

3. Spangler collected 11 rebounds in each of the past two games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 70, Oklahoma State 65