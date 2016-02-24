Preview: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Fourth-ranked Oklahoma found its top form last time out after a rough stretch and looks to build off that when rival Oklahoma State visits for a Big 12 battle Wednesday night. Buddy Hield scored 29 points as the Sooners won 76-62 at West Virginia on Saturday after dropping three of four to fall out of the top spot in the crowded league race.

“We can’t do anything about last week,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters Saturday. “We’ve got to do what we can to take care of business moving forward. Last two weeks of conference play coming up, and every (game) is going to be really tough.” The Sooners won’t take this contest for granted after holding on for a 74-72 victory over the Cowboys on Jan. 13, but they will not have to face talented freshman guard Jawun Evans this time around. Evans, who scored a season-best 42 against Oklahoma, was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury over the weekend after missing five straight games. Oklahoma State, which also lost sharp-shooting guard Phil Forte III (elbow) early in the season, has dropped five of the last six contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (12-15, 3-11 Big 12): Sophomore Tyree Griffin stepped up to take Evans’ spot in the lineup and has averaged 6.4 assists in five games, totaling 20 in his last two outings with just three turnovers. With Evans and Forte gone, Jeff Newberry (11.1 points) and Leyton Hammonds (10.5 points, team-high 5.2 rebounds) are the top offensive threats left. The Cowboys have shined most nights on the other end, standing second in the league in scoring defense (67.1) and third in field goal percentage against (40.6).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (21-5, 9-5): Hield continues to make a case for National Player of the Year honors while averaging 25.4 points, shooting 50.1 percent from the field and draining 64 from 3-point range in league play to tie the Big 12 single-season record. Hield, Isaiah Cousins (13.7 points) and Jordan Woodard (13.5) all shoot at least 44 percent from behind the 3-point arc and the Sooners lead the nation (43.1) in that category. Forward Ryan Spangler tops the team in rebounding (9.5), but is scoring six points per game over the last four contests – more than four below his average.

TIP-INS

1. The Sooners have won six straight meetings and lead the Bedlam Series overall, 135-95.

2. The Cowboys end the regular season with four straight games against ranked teams.

3. Oklahoma F Khadeem Lattin blocked six shots Saturday against West Virginia – his fifth game with at least that many blocks this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 80, Oklahoma State 65