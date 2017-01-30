Preview: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

While tied at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, visiting Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are heading in opposite directions as the rivals prepare to tangle Monday night in Norman. Reeling Oklahoma has dropped three in a row and Saturday’s 84-52 loss to Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge ranks as the third-largest at home in program history.

“We’ve been making good progress in a lot of ways,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “The last couple of losses have been very disappointing.” The Cowboys have rebounded from a six-game losing streak to begin league play with three consecutive victories, including a 99-71 rout of Arkansas on Saturday. Phil Forte III scored 18 points and became the team’s 3-point king by hitting his 300th - surpassing Keiton Page, who hit 299 from 2009-12 - as Oklahoma State rolled behind a 59-point first half. The Sooners have won seven straight meetings, including a 22-point triumph in the most recent encounter last February.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (13-8, 2-6 Big 12): The Cowboys’ Big 12-leading offense averaged a still-respectable 77.5 points during the six-game slide, but it has rediscovered its high-scoring ways with a 90.3 average in the three-game winning streak. Guard Jeffrey Carroll averages 17.8 points - second on the team - and has hit the 20-point mark in six of his last eight affairs. Leading scorer Jawun Evans (18.1) is averaging 21.5 points, eight assists and one turnover in his last two games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-12, 2-6): The Sooners seemed to perk up when senior Jordan Woodard returned from a leg injury six games ago - winning two of four contests with one of the losses coming in double overtime - but he has hit a wall in the last two. After going 1-for-6 from the floor in a one-point loss to Texas last Monday, the 6-0 guard missed all seven of his shots against Florida, going scoreless for the third time in his 121-game career. Guard Rashard Odomes is the only other Sooner scoring in double figures (10.4) and he had a team-high 13 versus the Gators.

TIP-INS

1. Woodard shot 5-for-17 from the floor across the two meetings last season.

2. Oklahoma State has not trailed during its three-game winning streak.

3. The Cowboys are first in the Big 12 with 187 made 3-pointers, while the Sooners are ninth with 132.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 86, Oklahoma 74