Oklahoma 88, Oklahoma State 76

No. 25 Oklahoma 88, No. 10 Oklahoma State 76: Jordan Woodard scored 18 points and Ryan Spangler collected 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the Sooners upset the visiting Cowboys.

Tyler Neal added a season-high 15 points off the bench for Oklahoma (17-4, 6-2 Big 12), which won its 10th straight against the Cowboys in Norman. Buddy Hield chipped in 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting while Frank Booker had eight points.

Marcus Smart scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half for Oklahoma State (16-4, 4-3), which lost for the second time in its last three games. Phil Forte made all six of his attempts from 3-point range and finished with 20 points and Markel Brown contributed 18 points and seven rebounds.

Smart and Le’Bryan Nash each received two early fouls and were held to a combined 12 points in 14 minutes in the first half as the Sooners led 46-38 at the break. Nash, who scored a career-high 29 points in Saturday’s 81-75 win over West Virginia, finished with eight points and three rebounds before fouling out with 3:30 remaining.

Spangler’s three-point play put the Sooners ahead 75-62 with six minutes to play before Forte’s 3-pointer sparked an 8-1 run. The Cowboys pulled within six on Nash’s basket with just under four minutes left but Oklahoma answered with seven straight points to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State F Kamari Murphy had four points and nine rebounds before fouling out with just under two minutes to play. … Sooners F Cameron Clark, who entered the game averaging a team-high 17 points, was held to seven points and six rebounds. … Oklahoma was 30-of-42 from the foul line compared to 15-of-22 for the Cowboys.