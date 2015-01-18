Oklahoma 82, Oklahoma State 65

No. 18 Oklahoma 82, No. 24 Oklahoma State 65: Buddy Hield went 10-of-10 from the field and scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half as the Sooners jumped out early and coasted past the visiting Cowboys.

Jordan Woodard added 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and contributed five rebounds and four assists as Oklahoma (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) took its third straight in the series. Ryan Spangler had 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Sooners shot 55.8 percent from the field.

Le’Bryan Nash collected 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Oklahoma State (12-5, 2-3), which went 7-of-26 from 3-point range. Anthony Hickey added 14 points and eight boards, but Phil Forte III missed all five of his 3-point attempt and was held to 11 points as the Cowboys dropped to 0-3 on the road in conference play.

Oklahoma State scored on its first possession, but Oklahoma responded with an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. Hield scored eight points during a 12-0 burst and was tied with the Cowboys at 18 by himself at one point as the Sooners cruised into the break on top 41-20.

Oklahoma State missed its first 15 3-point attempts before Leyton Hammonds finally connected to cut the deficit to 55-36 with 11 minutes left, and Hickey’s triple chopped it to 70-56. Frank Booker responded with a 3-pointer for Oklahoma and Hield slammed back an offensive rebound to spread it back to 75-56 as the Sooners put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cowboys have dropped 11 straight at Oklahoma. … Hammonds ended up knocking down 5-of-7 from 3-point range with the game out of hand late and finished with 15 points. … Oklahoma State shot 23.3 percent from the field in the first half.