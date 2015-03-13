Oklahoma storms past Oklahoma St. in second half

KANSAS CITY, Mo.-- The second half was a dramatic improvement.

Oklahoma outscored its in-state rival 43-23 in the second half and ran away with a 64-49 victory over Oklahoma State in quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament Thursday at Sprint Center.

”It was two different halves,“ Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ”I‘m proud of the guys for hanging in there. We didn’t have much going on either end of the floor (in the first half), but I thought our attitude at halftime was good.

“(We were) much more active defensively in the second half, created some offense from our defense, pushed the ball a lot more aggressively and made plays for each other.”

The Sooners survived a 27-point effort from Oklahoma State forward Le‘Bryan Nash. It was the third victory of the season for Oklahoma over Oklahoma State.

“The last game, they really took it from us in the second half,” Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford said. “This game we had a lot of open shots. We turned the ball over up nine when we had a fastbreak. Two possessions later, we had a three-on-one and don’t convert. We shot ourselves in the foot.”

The 15th-ranked Sooners (22-9) will face Iowa State in the second semifinal game Friday night. The Cyclones staged a dramatic come-from-behind victory to oust Texas.

Oklahoma State (18-13) is still hoping for a berth in the NCAA Tournament, although a win against the Sooners would have strengthened the Cowboys’ case.

Nash, the Big 12’s second-leading scorer this season, scored more than half his team’s points, including 15 of the Cowboys’ 23 second-half points. Guard Jeff Newberry added 10 points.

“This is the postseason, and I know what’s on the line for our team,” Nash said. “I just wanted to go out there and put my heart into it.”

Nash was the only bright spot for the Cowboys, but it was not because of a lack of opportunity.

“We were getting opportunities,” Ford said. “He was feeling it, but other guys had shots the second half; they weren’t falling. So it’s not like you, as a coach, just say, ‘Hey, everybody give it to him, nobody else is allowed to shoot.’ No, that’s not what happens.”

Senior guard Buddy Hield, the conference’s leading scorer, led the Sooners with 22 points. Oklahoma forward TaShawn Thomas added 17 points, guard Jordan Woodard scored 11 and guard Isaiah Cousins had 10.

The second half started the way the first half ended, with Oklahoma State extending its lead to nine points. However, an 18-5 Oklahoma run erased the deficit. Hield had 10 points in the run.

“My teammates found me in areas where I‘m comfortable scoring the ball,” Hield said. “Jordan gave me a line on it, and I was able to get boards.”

The Cowboys managed to tie the score on several occasions but never could regain the lead.

The last tie was at 43-all, but the Sooners closed the game on a 21-6 run.

Oklahoma trailed 26-21 at the break, enduring its lowest-scoring half of the season. Hield flubbed a dunk on a baseline drive, Thomas missed two point-blank chances at the rim and the Sooners made only three of 23 shots from the field during the final 16:50 before halftime.

Oklahoma missed 11 consecutive shots during one stretch, allowing Oklahoma State to overcome its own 2-of-11 start that led to a 10-4 deficit after eight minutes.

“I think I was thinking too much,” Thomas said. “When we got the ball in certain spots, we slowed down and started thinking. Doing that caused us to not be aggressive.”

Nash sparked life into the Cowboys, who shot only 38 percent from the field in two Bedlam Series regular-season losses. He flushed a dunk in transition, fed guard Anthony Hickey for a 3-pointer and made his own pull-up jumper, part of a 12-point, six-rebound opening half.

Oklahoma State’s defense contributed to Oklahoma’s cold start with seven first-half blocks, surpassing the Cowboys’ 4.9 per-game average. The Cowboys finished with nine blocks to the Sooners’ two.

NOTES: The Sooners won for the seventh time in eight games. ... Oklahoma lost its first game of the Big 12 tournament each of the previous three seasons. ... The game featured the top three scorers in the Big 12 this season. Oklahoma G Buddy Hield (17.4 points per game) led the conference, followed by Oklahoma State F Le‘Bryan Nash (16.8) and G Phil Forte (15.5). Forte shot 1-for-10 Thursday and scored three points. ... The Cowboys fell to 3-1 against Oklahoma in Big 12 tournament play.