Preview: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

(Updated: ADDS TV, time)

Oregon, seeded No. 8 in the West Region, opens the NCAA Tournament against No. 9 Oklahoma State for the second time in three years when the teams meet Friday in Omaha, Neb. None of the Ducks who played in that 68-55 victory in San Jose are still around, but Le’Bryan Nash and Michael Cobbins started that game for Oklahoma State, and both continue to play key roles for the Cowboys. Nash leads the team at 17.1 points per game and Cobbins leads in rebounding at 5.9.

Both teams have a common opponent in Oregon State, which Oklahoma State beat by 13 points back on Nov. 24 in the opening round of the MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas. The Ducks swept their two games against the Beavers, taking them down by 12 in the Pac-12 opener Jan. 3 and by three points in the regular-season finale March 4. Oregon tied for second in the regular-season standings before losing to top-seeded Arizona 80-52 in the championship game of the conference tournament Saturday.

TV: 6:50 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT OREGON (25-9): One of the keys to slowing the Ducks is limiting the open looks by senior guard Joseph Young. He comes in tied for 12th in the nation at 20.2 points per game on a nation-leading 552 field goal attempts and has been held to fewer than 10 field goal attempts in just one game this season. Young didn’t show any nerves in his first NCAA Tournament appearance last season, scoring 19 points in a second-round win against BYU and 29 in the third-round loss to Wisconsin, shooting a combined 17-for-31 from the field in the two games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (18-13): Nash comes into the tournament after scoring a season-high 27 points and matching his career best of 12 rebounds in the previous game, a 15-point loss to Oklahoma in a Big 12 tournament quarterfinal. Nash, a 6-7, 235-pound wing, has accomplished something even Young hasn’t and that’s score in double figures in every game this season. Phil Forte III will likely be handed the task of trying to slow Young but he also needs to locate his shooting stroke as he finished 0-for-7 from 3-point range against Oklahoma.

TIP-INS

1. The Ducks were picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

2. Oregon coach Dana Altman spent 16 years in Omaha as coach at Creighton from 1994-2010.

3. Oklahoma State G Anthony Hickey is 17-for-30 from 3-point range in the last six games after shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc in his first 25 contests this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Oklahoma State 75