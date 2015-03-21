(Updated: UPDATES next opponent in graph 2 CORRECTS “six” to “four” in graph 4, sentence 2 CORRECTS Bell blocks in note 2)

Oregon 79, Oklahoma State 73: Joseph Young scored 27 points – including 15 in a row to end the first half – as the Ducks held off the Cowboys in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb.

Young, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, hit three 3-pointers and shot 8-of-15 from the field for eighth-seeded Oregon (26-9), which advances to face top-seeded Wisconsin in Sunday’s third round. Elgin Cook scored 18 points and Dillon Brooks added 17 as the Ducks went 14-of-18 from the foul line to win for the 14th time in 17 games.

Le’Bryan Nash scored 18 points to lead the ninth-seed Cowboys (18-14), who rallied from eight points down to draw within one with just under four minutes left. Anthony Hickey Jr. added 17 points for Oklahoma State, which ended the season with seven losses in its final eight games.

Oregon used two baskets each from Cook and Dwayne Benjamin during an 11-0 burst to take an eight-point lead with just under seven minutes to play, but Tavarius Shines’ third 3-pointer brought the Cowboys within 70-69 with 3:58 left. Brooks’ 3-pointer 17 seconds later ended the run, Jordan Bell’s uncontested dunk with 2:32 left extended the lead to six and the Ducks made all four free-throw attempts in the final 49 seconds.

The Ducks trailed by eight with 4½ minutes remaining in the first half before Young took over, making three 3-pointers while scoring the rest of Oregon’s first-half points to send the Ducks into intermission ahead 43-39. Back-to-back baskets by Young pushed the advantage to eight early in the second half before the Cowboys stormed back, with Phil Forte III’s basket putting Oklahoma State ahead 62-59 with 10 1/2 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon beat Oklahoma State for the second time in the past three NCAA Tournaments, having upended the Cowboys on their way to the Sweet 16 in 2013. … Bell finished with four blocked shots. … Shine and Forte each finished with 12 points for Oklahoma State.