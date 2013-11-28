(Updated: CHANGED: correct time of Ronnie Johnson’s 4th foul in 4th graph REMOVED: Smart’s record from lede as it not belongs to Butler’s Dunham ADDED: Next matchups for both teams)

No. 8 Oklahoma State 97, Purdue 87: Marcus Smart scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half and the Cowboys held to win the Old Spice Classic quarterfinal in Orlando, Fla.

Markel Brown added 25 points and six rebounds for Oklahoma State (6-0), which will play Butler in Friday’s semifinals. Le’Bryan Nash scored 16 points and Brian Williams and Phil Forte contributed 10 points apiece for the Cowboys.

Bryson Scott scored a season-high 18 points off the bench for Purdue (5-1), which will play Washington State Friday. Errick Peck added 12 points and Terone Johnson, Ronnie Johnson and Kendall Stephens contributed 10 points apiece for the Boilermakers.

The Cowboys sped to a 52-29 halftime lead behind Smart. Purdue leading scorer Ronnie Johnson, who went scoreless in the first half while picking up three fouls, recorded nine points in the first three minutes of the second half to trim the lead to 14, but picked up foul No. 4 with 16:29 remaining and that briefly halted Purdue’s momentum.

Smart then left the game after committing his third foul and received a technical with 11:23 remaining and Oklahoma State leading by 19, opening the door for Purdue to reel off a 12-0 run. Smart checked back in with just over three minutes left and the lead down to four before helping to close the door by scoring a big basket with 59 seconds left to extend the lead back to eight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State, which entered the day second in the nation in scoring at 100.2 points a game, broke the five-year-old tournament record for points scored. … the Cowboys shot 25 of their 44 free throws in the first half. … Oklahoma State shot 6-for-11 from 3-point range to improve to 47.6 percent on the season.