Preview: Oklahoma State at South Carolina

Oklahoma State can start 8-0 for the first time in eight years if it wins its first true road game of the season Saturday at South Carolina in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Cowboys won a pair of neutral-site games in Las Vegas in late November and can surpass last year’s 7-0 record by defeating the Gamecocks, but still would have more work to do to match the 2006-07 squad’s 11-0 start. “It was a good win for us,” Oklahoma State coach Travis Ford told reporters after his team dispatched of North Texas on Wednesday. “For us to get 87 points without our leading scorer is good for us. Our guys really paid attention to the scouting report.”

Le‘Bryan Nash was forced to sit out the North Texas game for disciplinary reasons, but Phil Forte came through with a career-high 32 points in his absence. “Just do things the right way. Be on time, go to class, do the little things,” Ford told reporters, referencing Nash. “It’ll probably be just for one game.” The Cowboys will need Nash’s 18.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game against a South Carolina team that puts up 72 points and 40 rebounds per contest.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (7-0): Forte entered the North Texas game having scored 20 or more points just once this season, but what made the difference was his ability to get to the line where he had season highs in makes (11) and attempts (13). “I wasn’t necessarily thinking scoring, but just that everybody had to step up,” Forte told reporters after his first career 30-point game. Michael Cobbins also came up big with 14 points and a season-high nine rebounds for the Cowboys, who have an average margin of victory of 23.4 points.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (4-3): The Gamecocks, who are led by Sindarius Thornwell and Laimonas Chatkevicius, can post their third straight victory if they avenge last season’s 27-point loss to the Cowboys. “We’re starting to understand what it takes to win high-level games. We’re still not there yet,” coach Frank Martin told reporters. “I‘m hoping Saturday we can play a little better and maybe figure one of these out.” Thornwell and Chatkevicius, who average 23 points and 12.2 rebounds combined, managed seven points total in last year’s game.

TIP-INS

1. The victory last season for the Cowboys was the first in two games against the Gamecocks.

2. The longest winning streak to start a season in Oklahoma State history is 20 games in 1991-92.

3. The last time the Cowboys opened at 7-0 in back-to-back seasons was 1936-37 and 1937-38.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 76, South Carolina 60