South Carolina 75, Oklahoma State 49: Duane Notice scored 20 points as the Gamecocks handed the visiting Cowboys their first loss in a SEC/Big 12 Challenge game.

After scoring 23 points in his first four games, Notice has 71 in his last four for South Carolina (5-3), which has won three straight games. Sindarius Thornwell contributed 13 points and nine rebounds while Tyrone Johnson added 13 points for the Gamecocks.

Le‘Bryan Nash returned from a one-game suspension to score 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting and collect 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (7-1), which shot 24.6 percent after entering the game at 48.8 percent. Phil Forte scored five points on 1-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range, and freshman Mitchell Solomon had seven points and five rebounds.

The Cowboys started 3-of-19 from the field as the Gamecocks went up 17-10 with 8:47 left behind eight points from Thornwell. Jeff Newberry and Forte nailed back-to-back 3-pointers and Michael Cobbins made a layup to give Oklahoma State its only lead at 18-17 before South Carolina rallied behind Notice and Justin McKie to secure a 32-24 halftime lead.

The shooting woes continued in the second half for the Cowboys and the Gamecocks took full advantage, unleashing a 17-2 run to go up by 20 points with 12:41 remaining. South Carolina took its biggest lead of 30 points with four minutes left on a 3-pointer by Mindaugas Kacinas, who supplied nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State finished the first half 8-of-31 from the field as Forte and Nash combined to go 1-of-14 for five points. ... Thornwell had nine points and eight rebounds in the first half for South Carolina, which had five blocks in the stanza and eight in the game. ... The Cowboys shot just 20.8 percent from 3-point territory, well off their season average of 35.6 percent.