Preview: Oklahoma State at South Florida

Oklahoma State’s undefeated start makes the Cowboys even happier as they leave the chilly Midwest to spend Thanksgiving week in Florida. The No. 9 Cowboys will take part in the Old Spice Classic that begins Thursday at the HP Field House on the DisneyWorld campus. Before heading to Orlando, though, Oklahoma State will stop in Tampa to play unbeaten South Florida on Monday in the Sun Dome.

Beating the Cowboys would give the Bulls their best victory over a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 7 Georgetown 72-64 on Feb. 3, 2010, but it won’t be easy. Oklahoma State comes in averaging 102 points and is led by All-American guard and future NBA lottery pick Marcus Smart, who scored a career-high 39 points in a 101-80 home victory over No. 11 Memphis on Tuesday. “We look at it as a challenge and we accept the challenge,” South Florida guard Martino Brock said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN News

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (4-0): The Cowboys have been dominant in their first four games, outscoring their opponents by an average of 41 points. Smart leads the way by averaging 20 points, which ranks him second in the Big 12 Conference. Freshman Stevie Clark is off to a strong start, averaging 9.8 points and a team-best five assists.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (4-0): The Bulls come into this one off a 72-63 victory over Stetson on Friday night. Junior guard Corey Allen Jr., who may match up with Smart at the start, is averaging a team-high 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Senior forward Victor Rudd is second on the team in scoring (15 per game) and needs 238 points to reach the 1,000-point plateau at South Florida after beginning his career at Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State is shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

2. Rudd and junior G Anthony Collins were named to the American Athletic Conference preseason second team.

3. Clark is the first player in the state of Oklahoma to win back-to-back Oklahoman Player of the Year awards and was the MVP of the 2012 NBA Top 100 Camp.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 90, South Florida 85