No. 8 Oklahoma State 93, South Florida 67: All-American guard Marcus Smart and forward Markel Brown each scored 25 points as the visiting Cowboys cruised to their fifth straight victory.

Le‘Bryan Nash scored 15 points, Brian Williams finished with 13 points and three steals and Phil Forte added 11 points for Oklahoma State (5-0). The Cowboys, who came into the contest averaging 102 points per game, shot 50 percent from the floor and connected on 9-of-16 3-pointers.

John Egbunu had 15 points and eight rebounds and Victor Rudd added 14 points for South Florida (4-1), which commited 10 of its 16 turnovers in the first half when the Cowboys held a 16-0 advantage in points off turnovers. Guard Corey Allen Jr. finished with a game-high 10 rebounds to go along seven points.

South Florida, trying for its first 5-0 start since the 2001-02 season, stayed closed early and held a 12-11 lead after five minutes following a dunk by Egbunu. But Oklahoma State went on a 22-9 run over the next nine minutes with Smart scoring 10 points, including a pair of dunks, and Brown adding eight, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Bulls closed to within 35-30 on a pair of free throws by Martino Brock, but Oklahoma State closed out the half with a 16-5 run highlighted by a 60-foot heave by Smart at the buzzer for a 51-35 halftime lead. A dunk by Brown extended Oklahoma State’s lead to 67-47 early in the second half and South Florida never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State freshman guard Stevie Clark, who was averaging 9.8 points and had a team-best 20 assists, was suspended prior to the game for what head coach Travis Ford called “disciplinary reasons.” ... Forte sank both of his free-throw attempts in the contest to become the third player in Oklahoma State history to make 40 consecutive free throws. ... The 93 points tied a season low for the Cowboys, who have scored over 100 points twice in a game this year.