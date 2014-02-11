Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas

(Updated: UPDATES that Jonathan Holmes will miss game in ABOUT TEXAS section)

Struggling Oklahoma State will be without suspended guard Marcus Smart when it visits No. 19 Texas on Tuesday. Smart was suspended for three games for shoving a fan during the final seconds of a loss to Texas Tech on Saturday – a defeat that was the fourth straight and fifth in six games for a team billed as a Final Four contender. The Longhorns reside in second place in the Big 12 and will be looking to rebound from a 74-57 loss to Kansas State.

Smart apologized for his actions in a Sunday press conference, saying in part: “This is a lesson I’ll have to learn from. The consequences that are coming with it, I’m taking full responsibility. No finger pointing. This is all upon me.” Texas had a seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss to Kansas State and lost to the Cowboys 87-74 earlier this season when Smart had 24 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-7, 4-6 Big 12): Losing Smart’s production (17.5 points, 4.3 assists, 53 steals) is a mighty blow and players like guard Markel Brown (16.6) and forward Le’Bryan Nash (14.5) will be asked to be even bigger contributors. Sharpshooter Phil Forte (12.3) has made a team-best 64 3-pointers and his ability to stretch the defense becomes more crucial without an athletic penetrator like Smart. Oklahoma State scored a season-worst 61 points in the loss to Texas Tech, well below its season average of 82.8.

ABOUT TEXAS (18-5, 7-3): Leading scorer Jonathan Holmes (13.1) will miss the contest after injuring his right knee in the loss to Kansas State. Holmes played only nine minutes in the defeat and underwent an MRI exam on Sunday. The junior forward was playing well before the injury – he averaged 21 points in his previous two games – and also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the first meeting against Oklahoma State.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State has won the last four meetings and Brown scored a season-best 27 points in last month’s victory.

2. Texas G Isaiah Taylor (12.3) is averaging 19.5 points over the last four games, including outings of 27 points against Baylor and 23 versus Kansas.

3. Nash had just two points on 1-of-5 shooting in the earlier contest against Texas.

PREDICTION: Texas 78, Oklahoma State 67