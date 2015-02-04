Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas

Two teams falling fast in the Big 12 standings meet Wednesday as Oklahoma State visits Texas, which closed January with three straight losses. Fortunately for the Longhorns, three of their next four games are at home, starting with a rematch against a Cowboys team that has struggled on the road. The Cowboys have lost three of their last four, but they shot 47.3 percent in a 69-58 win over the Longhorns on Jan. 10 in Stillwater.

Texas, a big squad that leads the nation in blocked shots at 7.8 per game, shot 5-of-26 from 3-point range in Saturday’s 83-60 loss to Baylor as the Longhorns tried to attack the Bears’ zone defense from the perimeter. “That’s not who we are, what we should be doing,” Texas coach Rick Barnes told reporters. “We need to go inside.” The Longhorns are holding opponents to a Big 12-low 36.4 percent shooting, but they’ll be tested by the high-scoring Oklahoma State duo of Phil Forte (17.3 points per game) and Le‘Bryan Nash (16.9).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (14-7, 4-5 Big 12): The Cowboys have been outrebounded by five of their last six opponents and were dominated near the basket in Saturday’s 64-56 loss at home to Oklahoma. Coach Travis Ford is hoping for a repeat of his team’s Jan. 10 win over Texas, when Forte, Nash and guard Anthony Hickey scored a total of 30 points and the Cowboys outrebounded the Longhorns 23-13 in the second half. Nash has scored in double figures in 20 consecutive games for the Cowboys, who are 4-5 through nine Big 12 games for the second consecutive year.

ABOUT TEXAS (14-7, 3-5): Texas has underachieved since being picked to finish second in the Big 12 preseason poll, but guard Javan Felix said his team remains energized heading into Wednesday’s contest. “No one is checking out mentally,” Felix told reporters. “We’re going to fight. We’re frustrated, but we’re never going to check out. Never.” Point guard Isaiah Taylor, who averages a team-high 13.4 points, registered his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 assists in Saturday’s loss to Baylor.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has won nine of its last 10 home meetings with the Cowboys.

2. Oklahoma State is 57-3 in its last 60 games when holding its opponent under 60 points.

3. Forte has made at least four 3-pointers in three of his last four games against Texas.

PREDICTION: Texas 67, Oklahoma State 64