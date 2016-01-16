Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas

Two high-scoring guards will face off Saturday when Oklahoma State visits Texas in Big 12 action. Cowboy freshman Jawun Evans is coming off a historic performance while Longhorn junior Isaiah Taylor has taken over the Texas offense in the past few weeks.

Taylor is averaging 23.3 points on 50 percent shooting during league play, including a 28-point performance in Tuesday’s overtime win against Iowa State. Evans is not far behind, averaging 19 points in Big 12 action after setting a school record for points by a freshman with 42 in Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma. The guard play has been huge for both teams as they deal with injuries to key players - Oklahoma State senior Phil Forte III (elbow) and Texas senior Cameron Ridley (foot) - during nonconference play. Oklahoma State has won six of the past seven meetings, including both games last year.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (9-7, 1-3 Big 12): Evans leads the Cowboys with 12.4 points and 4.8 assists. Jeff Newberry adds 11.6 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds while Leyton Hammonds chips in 9.7 points. The Cowboys allow a league-low 69.5 points - after holding TCU to 48 points in the conference opener - but have been outscored by a combined 36 points in three straight losses.

ABOUT TEXAS (10-6, 2-2): Taylor leads the Longhorns in points (17.1), assists (4.9), free throws made and attempted (85-of-111) and minutes (30.4). Javan Felix adds 11.1 points while freshmen Eric Davis Jr. (8.1 points) and Tevin Mack (6.5 points) contribute off the bench. The Longhorns are minus-3.8 in rebounds in the five games without Ridley (12.7 points, 10 rebounds).

TIP-INS

1. Texas is averaging a league-best 8.3 turnovers in Big 12 action after losing five to Iowa State.

2. Evans is on pace to break the freshman school record for assists held by Marcus Smart (4.2 in 2012-13).

3. The Cowboys are 3-4 away from home, including an 0-2 mark in true road games.

PREDICTION: Texas 71, Oklahoma State 63