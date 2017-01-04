Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas

Oklahoma State and Texas lost their Big 12 openers last week and will try to avoid falling further behind the pack when they meet Wednesday night in Austin, Tex. Oklahoma State is coming off a 92-75 home loss Friday to No. 7 West Virginia in their conference opener, the same night the Longhorns lost by three points at Kansas State.

One of the main issues these teams have struggled to overcome is their turnover rate, as Oklahoma State came into the week leading the Big 12 at 14.8 turnovers a game, while Texas was fourth at 12.8. Last season, the Longhorns led the Big 12 in fewest turnovers per game, averaging 10.4, and Oklahoma State finished tied for fourth at 12.6. The two biggest offenders for Texas are freshmen - 6-11 forward Jarrett Allen and 6-4 guard Andrew Jones - though Jones has been particularly careless with the ball lately, committing 14 turnovers in the last three games. Jawun Evans scored 30 or more points in three of the first five games for the Cowboys, but the sophomore point guard has been inconsistent since missing a game last month with a left shoulder bruise, finishing in single digits in two of the last four games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-3, 0-1 Big 12): Oklahoma State senior Leyton Hammonds made a career-high nine field goals and scored 20 points against Texas in the regular-season finale last March, numbers he has yet to match this year. But the 6-8 forward is coming off his best game of the year with 17 points, seven rebounds and no turnovers against West Virginia. He also managed to stay well clear of foul trouble, something that's haunted him this season, and played a season-high 32 minutes, nine more than his previous high.

ABOUT TEXAS (6-7, 0-1): Tevin Mack also appears to have hit a sophomore skid, scoring in single digits the last two games after hitting double figures in nine of his first 10. Mack, a 6-7 shooting guard, had made a significant jump in production before his recent dip, averaging 15.8 points and shooting 46.9 percent from the floor in his first 10 games after averaging 5.1 points and shooting 29 percent as a freshman. Like most shooting guards, Mack's success is usually tied to his 3-point shooting and he's 1-for-11 in the last two games after shooting 26-for-60 in the first 10.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is one of six schools in the nation that has appeared in 17 of the last 18 NCAA Tournaments, joining Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

2. Oklahoma State G Phil Forte continues to lead the nation in free-throw percentage at 97.8 with his only miss in 45 tries coming Nov. 21.

3. Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood will be trying for his 100th career win.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 77, Texas 74