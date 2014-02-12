No. 19 Texas 87, Oklahoma State 68: Javan Felix scored 27 points and set a career high with six 3-pointers as the host Longhorns routed a Cowboys’ squad missing suspended leading scorer Marcus Smart.

Isaiah Taylor added 16 points and Cameron Ridley had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Texas (19-5, 8-3 Big 12), which played without leading scorer Jonathan Holmes (knee). Martez Walker added 12 points for the Longhorns, who have won eight of their last nine games.

Le’Bryan Nash scored 23 points and Markel Brown added 18 for Oklahoma State (16-8, 4-7), which has lost five straight games and six of its last seven. Smart was sitting out the first contest of a three-game suspension he received for shoving a fan during the final seconds of Saturday’s loss at Texas Tech.

The Longhorns led by nine eight minutes into the contest before erupting for 10 straight points to take a 31-12 lead just past the midway point of the first half. The lead reached 26 on two free throws by Ridley before Texas settled for a 54-33 halftime lead.

Texas scored the first six points of the second half and extended the lead to 66-37 on a 3-pointer by Walker with less than 16 minutes left. The Cowboys trailed by 20 or more for most of the half while seeing an end to their four-game winning streak over the Longhorns.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas was 11-of-23 from 3-point range with Felix missing just two of his eight attempts while falling one point shy of his career high. … Oklahoma State C Kamari Murphy added 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. … Holmes was injured in Saturday’s loss to Kansas State and a timetable for his return hasn’t yet been announced.