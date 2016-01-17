Texas 74, Oklahoma State 69

Point guard Isaiah Taylor scored 18 points and freshman reserve guard Eric Davis Jr. had 12 points, including a clutch layup and two free throws in the final minute, as Texas had just enough in the tank to hold off hard-charging Oklahoma State 74-69 on Saturday in a Big 12 game in Austin, Texas.

Oklahoma State roared back from a 23-point deficit five minutes into the second half to within 65-62 on a putback by reserve center Anthony Allen with 2:47 left. Texas guard Javan Felix hit one of two free throws and Davis added a layup with 35.5 seconds remaining to push the Longhorns’ lead back to six points, but a driving, contested jumper by Cowboys forward Jeffery Carroll cut into the lead again.

Davis then hit two free throws with 20 seconds left and Texas was able to hold on.

The Longhorns (11-6, 3-2 Big 12), who won their second straight game, also got 11 points from reserve guard Kerwin Roach Jr. All 10 players who saw action for Texas scored.

Oklahoma State (9-8, 1-4) was led by forward Leyton Hammonds’ 18 points and nine rebounds. Guards Tavarius Shine and Jawun Evans added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Texas took advantage of cold shooting by Oklahoma State in the first 12 minutes to build a double-digit lead with 3:57 left that grew to 40-25 on a layup at the first-half buzzer.

The Cowboys missed 15 of their first 19 shots from the field and ended the first half at 35 percent. Texas managed to shoot 46 percent despite making just 5 of 15 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes.

The Longhorns pushed their advantage to as much as 23 points at 51-28 with 15:27 left in the game before Oklahoma State found its stride. The Cowboys fashioned a 15-3 run as Shine hit two 3-pointers and a basket and Hammond scored six points in the spurt, bringing Oklahoma State back to within 54-44 with 8:11 left.