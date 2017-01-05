Mack's 27 points helps Texas outlast Oklahoma State

Swingman Tevin Mack scored a career-high 27 points as the Texas Longhorns came from behind and outlasted Oklahoma State 82-79 on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play at the Erwin Center.

Guard Eric Davis, Jr. scored eight consecutive points for the Longhorns on a layup and two straight 3-pointers to allow Texas to earn a 73-63 lead with 3:21 to play.

A running jumper off the bank by Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans at the 1:27 mark brought the Cowboys back to within 75-69 but Texas did just enough in the end game to hold off Oklahoma State.

Davis finished with 16 points for Texas (7-7, 1-1 in Big 12) while guard Kerwin Roach II added 11 points, guard Andrew Jones hit for 10 and center Jarrett Allen pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Forward Jeffrey Carroll led Oklahoma State (10-4, 0-2 in Big 12) with 24 points and Evans added 19 before fouling out in the final minute.

A 7-0 run over a 1:45 span helped the Cowboys turn a 15-13 deficit into a 20-15 lead with 8:57 to play in the first half. During Oklahoma State's surge to the lead Texas endured a stretch of more than three minutes without a field goal.

A 3-pointer by Mack with 2:57 to play until halftime allowed the Longhorns to tie the score at 32 but Oklahoma State's Thomas Dziagwa answered with long jumper of his own to give the Cowboys back the lead at 35-32. Mack poured in another 3-pointer on the ensuing trip down the floor and Shaquille Cleare's two free throws pushed Texas to the lead at 37-35.

Carroll quickly responded for the Cowboys with a layup that knotted the game at 37 and a Dziagwa 3-pointer at the horn to end the half garnered Oklahoma State a 39-37 advantage at intermission.

Oklahoma State outshot the Longhorns 46.9 percent to 35.7 percent in the first 20 minutes of action and was led by Carroll's 13 points. Texas stayed in the game by going 14 of 17 from the free throw line and because of Mack's 11 first-half points.

Mack matched his output from the first half in the first six and a half minutes of the second, carrying the Longhorns to a 55-50 lead. Texas pushed to the front thanks to a 12-2 run in which it made five of its six field goals.