Preview: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian

Marcus Smart was splendid in his return to the court and Oklahoma State turns its focus toward salvaging its season when it visits Texas Christian on Monday. Smart served a three-game suspension for shoving a fan during a loss at Texas Tech and returned to action at home against those same Red Raiders, recording 16 points, 10 assists and six steals in Saturday’s victory. The Horned Frogs have lost 14 consecutive games and were routed 82-50 by the Cowboys on Jan. 15.

Smart had a different attitude in his return after being visibly frustrated early this month prior to the incident with the Texas Tech fan. “It was just fun for the first time in a long time,” Smart said after the 84-62 victory halted a seven-game losing streak. “Coach (Travis) Ford said to us in the locker room that this is one of the first times in a long time that he’s seen everybody smiling. Everybody was out there smiling and having fun. That’s what we have to get back to doing.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (17-10, 5-9 Big 12): Smart’s points/assists double-double was Oklahoma State’s first since Byron Eaton compiled one against Pittsburgh in the 2009 NCAA Tournament and he raised his season averages to 17.5 points and 4.5 assists to go with a team-leading 59 steals. “You can just tell he controls the whole game and that’s what we need,” forward Le’Bryan Nash (14.7 points) said of Smart. “We need him back and I can say it was an A-plus performance for him.” Guards Markel Brown (17.1) and Phil Forte (12.9) also average in double figures.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-17, 0-14): The Horned Frogs have lost their last five contests by an average of 20.2 points and could be without second-leading scorer Amric Fields (13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds) for the second straight game due to knee soreness. Point guard Kyan Anderson (16.9 points, 4.7 assists) had just eight points in the first meeting against Oklahoma State but is on a five-game run in which he has averaged 24.4 points. “Kyan Anderson is making guys better on our team,” said coach Trent Johnson, “and that speaks volumes of his maturation on this team and how much he’s grown as a player.”

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State has won 20 of the 22 meetings, including the last nine.

2. Horned Frogs freshman C Karviar Shepherd had 14 points and 15 rebounds against Iowa State on Saturday for his second career double-double.

3. Brown had 11 points against Texas Tech to raise his career point total to 1,534, 10th-best in Cowboys’ history.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 81, TCU 64