Hammonds leads Oklahoma State past TCU

Oklahoma State forward Leyton Hammonds scored a season-high 21 points and guard Jawun Evans struck for a double-double Wednesday night, carrying a 71-68 win at TCU.

Hammonds went 8-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-8 on 3-pointers. Evans scored 16 points, added a career-high 12 assists and hit a critical jumper with 12 seconds left, forcing the Horned Frogs to fire from long range.

TCU got off two 3-pointers before the final buzzer, but guards Kenrich Williams and Alex Robinson both misfired.

Forward JD Miller led the Horned Frogs with 16 points, while Williams and forward Vlad Brodziansky added 12 each.

The Cowboys won their fourth straight Big 12 road game, improving to 17-9 overall and 6-7 in the conference.

TCU fell to 17-9 and 6-7, with Wednesday night's setback potentially damaging, both as a home loss and as the lead in to a rugged upcoming stretch that could weigh heavily into its NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Horned Frogs now visit to Iowa State on Saturday, then travel to No. 3 Kansas, before returning home to face No. 9 West Virginia.

Oklahoma State returns home for a Saturday clash with instate rival Oklahoma.

The Cowboys led 34-29 at the half behind Hammonds' 16 points. In just 20 minutes, the junior had his best scoring outing since the Big 12 opener against West Virginia, when he went for a then-season-high 17 points. Hammonds made 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including 4-of-6 from the arc, to go with six rebounds.

Jawun Evans added six points and seven assists for Oklahoma State.

TCU was led by Miller and Robinson, who scored seven points each in the half. That tandem combined for a 9-0 run that gave the Horned Frogs their biggest lead of the period, 21-15, at the 8:23 mark.

But Hammonds got hot, scoring 10 of his points to spark a 14-3 surge that put Oklahoma State up 29-24.